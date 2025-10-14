A couple of weeks ago, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier blasted league commissioner Cathy Engelbert during her exit interview and shook up the negotiations between the WNBA Players Association and WNBA over the new collective bargaining agreement. South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, one of the biggest names in women's basketball, was asked for her opinion on Collier's statement during Tuesday's SEC media day.

"It sounds like it's personal in her perspective of the situation. And I think people have to understand they're negotiating, right?" Staley said. "So in negotiations, like any other issues that come up, there's always going to be an emotional attachment to it and then there's facts. Once we get down to the facts, I do think it's going to get done.

"Both of them are playing the sides they need to play. I think it was brave of Phee to step out there and put her name on the line when it comes to where the players stand. And at the same time, you look at Cathy Engelbert and I don't think there's another commissioner that has accomplished what she has for the state of women's professional basketball. So they're negotiating. It's part of it."

The South Carolina coach, who played in the WNBA from 1999-2006, brings an interesting perspective because there were not a lot of opportunities for women's basketball players early in her career. In fact, Staley used to dream of playing in the NBA because there was no WNBA when she was growing up. Now, she is one of the top college basketball coaches at a time when women's sports are gaining immense popularity.

Staley saw 10 of her former players listed on a WNBA roster this season, including Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson who is fresh off her fourth MVP title and her third WNBA championship.

In her statement, Collier relayed personal conversations she had with Engelbert earlier this year. She accused the commissioner of saying that "players should be on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that I got them," and that Caitlin Clark in particular should be "grateful" for the league because "without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything." Engelbert said Collier mischaracterized their meeting and denied saying that Clark should be grateful.

"Our leadership's answer to being held accountable is to suppress everyone's voices by handing out fines. I'm not concerned about a fine. I'm concerned about the future of our sport," Collier said. "At some point, everyone deserves to hear the truth from someone who I hope has earned the benefit of the doubt to fight for what is right and fair for our athletes and our fans. We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world. But right now we have the worst leadership in the world.

If the league and the WNBPA can't come to an agreement by Oct. 31, there will need to be a deadline extension to avoid a lockout.