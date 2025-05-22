South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is the latest high-profile figure to weigh in on the recent drama surrounding WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

And when asked about the situation on Thursday, she gave an answer that many others would have been wise to heed: follow the players' lead and move on.

"I think officiating is a hard job, that's one. To decipher whether that's a Flagrant 1 or not, hard job, hard job," Staley said on The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM in New York City. "I do think that they understand the dynamics of Angel and Caitlin. I do. I think it's great for our game. It's a sport, treat us like a sport. Don't treat us as anything other than being a sport. That happens in every sport -- soccer, basketball, football, it happens in every sport, so let it be.

"I'm gonna take the lead of Angel and Caitlin, and that lead is they said it was a foul, the officials got it right, we're moving on. I'm gonna take their lead."

During the Indiana Fever's 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky on May 17, Clark delivered a hard foul on Reese that was later upgraded to a flagrant upon review. In the immediate aftermath, Reese popped up and had words for Clark, while Fever forward Aliyah Boston got involved to try and break things up. Both Reese and Boston received technical fouls.

"Let's not make it anything that it's not," Clark said during her postgame press conference. "It was just a good play on the basketball. I'm not sure what the refs saw to upgrade it. That's up to their discretion... I wasn't trying to do anything malicious. That's not the type of player I am. I went for the ball and that's clear as day in the replay. It shouldn't have been upgraded."

Reese, for her part, was not interested in discussing the play. "Basketball play, refs got it right, move on," she said.

A day later, on May 18, the WNBA announced that it had opened an investigation into alleged "hateful comments" directed at Reese during the game by fans inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms -- they have no place in our league or in society," the league wrote in a statement. "We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter."

The Fever also issued a statement saying the organization is assisting the league in its investigation. The league has yet to reveal its findings.

"We are aware of the allegations of inappropriate fan conduct during yesterday's game and we are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation," Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines wrote. "We stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players."

After starring at Iowa, Clark quickly became a star in the WNBA for the Fever, who selected her first overall last season. Staley, a six-time WNBA All-Star and three-time NCAA national champion as coach of the Gamecocks, said she hopes the new fans who have started to watch women's basketball because of Clark expand their horizons.

"I think it pulls people in. I think there are new fans that haven't watched our game, and they really don't know, so they're only singularly focused on Caitlin," Staley said. "That's their idol, that's who attracts them. But I just hope that they'll open their eyes to the rest of the talent that is there. The product is incredible, and it's in high demand... I'm looking forward to the next time they play, too. I'm gonna be glued in just like everybody else. I'm a fan."