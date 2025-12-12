JuJu Watkins is fulfilling a dream by participating in her first USA Basketball Senior Women's Team camp. "It was definitely like a pinch-me moment, even all the way back to when I got the invite," the USC sophomore said.

Unfortunately, participation won't include hitting the court.

Watkins is recovering from an ACL tear suffered in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. She announced in September that she would not compete in the 2025-26 season to focus on her rehabilitation and being a good teammate. Now, as a passive participant, Watkins is ready to learn as much as possible and bring those insights to Southern California.

"Honestly, it's enough just kind of being there and feeling the energy ... hearing everybody's voices, the communication, the leadership. I mean, it's just something that you can see and automatically it brings up your standard. So I'll definitely be taking some of those lessons back to SC to kind of continue to grow as a leader and as a player," Watkins said.

Despite being in recovery, USA Basketball saw value in adding her into the fold.

"We wanted her here," head coach Kara Lawson told the media Friday afternoon after the first on-court session. Having Watkins, who both Lawson and USA Basketball managing director Sue Bird expect to be part of the future of the program, was a priority. From pre- and post-practice routines to recovery, the young star will have the chance to have a front row seat to the standards and culture.

"I'm hoping that by being around some of the top players in the world that she's getting, maybe through some osmosis, some really good lessons from these veterans," Lawson added.

"I think it's great for JuJu, who's obviously incredibly talented," Bird said Thursday. "To get her used to what the national team is, used to being around these players, and then of course, used to being around the coaching staff."

Although not how she envisioned her first senior camp, the young USC guard is ecstatic to be there. "I've dreamt of being a part of this atmosphere. So to see that actually kind of come true, in a sense, and seeing that I'm headed towards the right direction is definitely satisfying," Watkins said.

Watkins and UCLA center Lauren Betts are the only two NCAA players participating in the December camp. Washington Mystics rookie and former USC Trojan Kiki Iriafen says that speaks volumes to how the two are respected.

"Juju is still in college and she's one of two people that are here on the senior team," Iriafen said. "She's a great spirit and we can't wait for her to be ready and back on the floor."

Sitting on the sideline is often seen as a setback, but perhaps this is a chance for Watkins to see the game from a different perspective, especially the habits and discipline required on and off the court when representing Team USA and competing with WNBA players.

"It looks a lot different from what I am used to with college. So for me, it's just kind of getting a feel for, like, what's going to be expected of me at the next level... that definitely helps bring up my I.Q as well," Watkins said.