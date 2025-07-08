Six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner is expected to sign with the Phoenix Mercury, according to ESPN's Michael Voepel and Josh Weinfuss. The move comes after the Indiana Fever last month waived the 16-year WNBA veteran in a move Bonner requested.

An agreement between Bonner and the Mercury is expected to formally come to fruition "in the coming days," per ESPN. Bonner spent the first 10 seasons of her career in Phoenix and won two WNBA championships.

Bonner hit the open market June 25 when the Fever parted ways with her. She missed the final two weeks of her tenure for personal reasons, and it was unclear if or when she planned to rejoin the team. She reportedly contemplated retirement during her time away from the court but is set to now complete at least one more year in the WNBA. At age 37, Bonner will be the league's second-oldest active player when she rejoins an active roster, behind only Seattle's Alysha Clark.

"I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise," Bonner said after her Indiana exit. "Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization's willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career. I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players."

Bonner, who is third all-time in WNBA history in scoring, was expected to be a key addition for an ascending Fever team built around Caitlin Clark, but she never quite found her footing in Indiana. Before her departure, she averaged just 7.1 points per game while shooting a career-worst 34.5% from the field. The Fever pulled Bonner out of the starting lineup three games into the year.

In Bonner, the Mercury are adding the most experienced player in WNBA playoff history. Bonner is the league's all-time leader with 87 postseason appearances. That could be a major asset to a Phoenix squad that is currently 12-6, tied with the New York Liberty for the second-best record in the league.

In addition to her six All-Star selections, Bonner won the Sixth Woman of the Year award in her first three years as a pro, received MVP votes in six different seasons and logged a pair of All-WNBA selections -- a first-team nod in 2015 and a second-team pick in 2020.

The details of Bonner's potential contract with the Mercury are unknown, but she was set to make just under the maximum annual salary this season in Indiana. The Fever signed the six-time All-Star to a one-year, $200,000 deal after she reached free agency on the heels of a five-season stint with the Connecticut Sun