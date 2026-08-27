DeWanna Bonner is signing with the Atlanta Dream for the remainder of the 2026 season and playoffs, per multiple reports. The 17-year veteran is chasing a title in what could be her final year in the WNBA.

Bonner started this season with the Phoenix Mercury, the team she has spent most of her career with. However, the Mercury were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Aug. 22 after a 99-89 loss to the Dream, and two days later, the six-time All-Star agreed to a buyout with the Mercury. General Manager Nick U'ren said that because of her relationship with the franchise, they wanted to give her the opportunity to end her career on a high note, even if it meant letting her go somewhere else.

Bonner became a free agent after clearing waivers on Wednesday evening, per ESPN.

The Dream, 25-13 overall, are currently fourth in the league standings and have already clinched a playoff berth, with star forward Angel Reese playing the best basketball of her career. Atlanta has reached the Finals three times in franchise history (2010, 2011 and 2013), but the Dream are still chasing their first title.

Bonner, a two-time WNBA champion, brings veteran experience that will be particularly valuable during the postseason. She has only missed the playoffs once in her storied career. The 6-foot-4 wing can contribute on both sides of the court and, despite being close to the end of her career, she is still adding to the stat sheet with 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

The addition of Bonner also adds much needed depth to the roster. Atlanta's subs are averaging 17.2 points per game, which is the second-fewest bench points per game in the league this season. They are particularly thin without four-time All-Star Brionna Jones, who hasn't played since exiting a game against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 13 with a left leg injury. Jones has only played five games for the Dream in 2026; she missed the first few months of the season after offseason surgery on her right meniscus, and her status for the rest of the season is unclear.

Notably, Bonner has done well off the bench throughout her career, winning Sixth Woman of the Year three consecutive times in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Bonner ranks third in league history in career points and fifth in career rebounds. She is also second all-time in WNBA regular-season games played, just eight short of tying Hall of Famer Sue Bird. The Dream have six regular season games remaining, so Bonner would not break that record this season. However, she already holds the record for most playoff games by a WNBA player at 98 (and counting).

ESPN reports that Bonner's salary is expected to be a prorated max contract worth about $116,000. The Dream's next game is set for Friday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m ET in Atlanta against the Portland Fire. Bonner will have extra time to get comfortable with Atlanta's system because the WNBA will break for the FIBA Women's World Cup from Aug. 31 to Sept. 16.