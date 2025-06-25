The Indiana Fever have moved on from veteran forward DeWanna Bonner after failing to land a trade. The six-time All-Star has not played since June 10 for personal reasons, and it was unclear when -- or if -- she planned to return.

The team answered that on Wednesday by announcing they'd waived Bonner and signed Aari McDonald, who appeared briefly for them earlier this season. The Fever apparently could not find a suitable trade situation for Bonner; her preferred landing spots (via trade or a buyout) are the Phoenix Mercury -- where her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas, plays -- or the Atlanta Dream, according to Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports.

Now that Bonner is no longer with the Fever, let's take a look at the fallout:

Key offseason signing not panning out

The Fever had two main goals during the offseason: add experienced players and improve their defense. By signing Bonner -- the league's all-time leader in playoff appearances with 87 and a rangy, versatile defender -- they hoped to achieve both.

The move did not pan out the way they hoped. Bonner was removed from the starting lineup after three games and has scored in double figures twice in nine appearances. She averaged 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds on a career-worst 34.5% from the field.

Notably, Bonner had by far the worst on-off differential on the team. The Fever have a minus-10.2 net rating in her 192 minutes on the court and a plus-15.1 net rating in the 328 minutes she has not been out there. To be fair, she has spent a lot of time on the floor without Caitlin Clark, which is going to skew those numbers. Even so, she has largely been ineffective, particularly on the offensive end.

The Fever gave Bonner a near-max contract with the expectation that she would play a major role in taking the team to the next level as a legitimate playoff threat. Between her poor play and extended absence, they got almost nothing from her on the court.

Missing their 'strongest voice'

Even though Bonner has not played well, she's still been an important figure in the Fever's locker room. Clark and Aliyah Boston were not even 10 years old when Bonner made her professional debut in 2009. She's won two championships, appeared in more postseason games than anyone in WNBA history and played with numerous Hall of Famers across multiple franchises. Along the way, Bonner has seen everything there is to see in this league.

That kind of experience is invaluable to a team with a young core, and she made an immediate impact off the court.

"She's experienced a lot of different things, whether it's been teammates -- playing with some of the best in the world -- franchises, coaches," coach Stephanie White said during training camp. "Having her knowledge and having her mama bear personality, it's so important because she understands how to hold you accountable, but she understands how to love on you, too."

"The strongest voice in our locker room is hers," Clark said after Bonner moved into third place on the league's all-time scoring list in their season opener. "And it's fun to have been around her now for about a month, just to get to learn from her and soak it all in."

The Fever are 3-2 in Bonner's absence, and both defeats have been the result of blown double-digit leads on the road. Her leadership certainly could have come in handy in those situations.

Speculation running rampant

Neither Bonner nor the Fever have not divulged any details about her absence, nor should they. But in the absence of any concrete information, speculation has filled the void. Do a quick scan of social media and you'll see no shortage of rumors:

"Could Bonner be retiring?" Always possible considering she's about to turn 38 in August, but there's no reason to believe that's the case right now.

"She removed the Fever from her Instagram bio" The Fever are not currently mentioned there, but it's unclear if they ever were in the first place. One of her pinned posts does feature her in a Fever uniform.

"Was her individual player banner removed from Gainbridge Fieldhouse?" No. It was up during the Fever's last home game against the Sun on June 17.

The rumor mill only sped up on Tuesday with Costabile's report that Bonner wants out of Indianapolis, and that the fit was "off" from the beginning. Bonner's removal from the starting lineup is apparently a key factor in the devolving relationship between the two sides.

What happens next?

The Fever didn't want to lose Bonner for nothing, but a trade was going to be difficult to pull off, especially if she is dictating where she wants to play. Bonner makes $200,000, which is a big salary for either the Mercury or Dream, her two preferred destinations, to acquire given their salary cap situations. There's also no guarantee either team is interested in giving up anything for a player who appears to be on her last legs.

The Fever were able to waive Bonner because her contract is unprotected. All they are out is her pro-rated salary, and they gained a roster spot (McDonald, who is on an emergency hardship exception because she was technically not with the team).

Things will get interesting, however.

The Fever lose Damiris Dantas for a bit when she joins the Brazilian national team for FIBA AmeriCup action later this month. That tournament will run from June 28 to July 6 in Chile, and Dantas will miss at least five games, including the Commissioner's Cup championship. The Fever will be extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt.