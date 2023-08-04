Diana Taurasi is already the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, and now she's reached a new milestone: 10,000 career points. The Phoenix Mercury legend needed 18 points on Thursday night against the Atlanta Dream and got there in the third quarter with a deep 3-pointer -- a fitting way to go about it, considering she's also the league's all-time leader in made 3-pointers.

Careening off a screen, Taurasi took a pass from Moriah Jefferson and fired a quick triple that caught nothing but net. She raised her arms in celebration and was soon joined by her teammates, who rushed off the bench as the crowd inside the Footprint Center erupted. There was a brief in-game ceremony, during which Taurasi was presented with the game ball and took a few photographs.

Taurasi is the first player in league history to score 10,000 career points, a mark that won't be matched for a long time, if ever. She became the all-time scoring champion in 2017 when she passed Tina Thompson, and has been building her lead in that category ever since.

Here's a look at the WNBA's all-time scoring list (active players in bold):

Player Points Diana Taurasi 10,000 Tina Thompson 7,488 Tamika Catchings 7,380 Tina Charles 7,115 Candice Dupree 6,895 Cappie Pondexter 6,811 Sue Bird 6,803 DeWanna Bonner 6,680 Candace Parker 6,574 Katie Smith 6,452

In her prime, Taurasi was the most unstoppable scorer the league has ever seen. Her 25.3 points per game in 2006 are the highest-scoring single season in league history, and she's averaged more than 20 points per game seven times in her career, which is more than any other player.

Now 41, Taurasi is no longer the dominant offensive force she once was, but entering Thursday she still checked in at 19th in the league this season with 16.1 points per game.