Phoenix Mercury guard and UConn alum Diana Taurasi has officially retired, she announced in Time Magazine on Tuesday.

Since entering the league in 2004, it was clear the California native would be a star. The first overall pick brought her winning ways and unique swagger to the desert. Taurasi won Rookie of the Year and led the Mercury to their first WNBA championship three seasons later. Taurasi would win two more titles (2009, 2014) and earn Finals MVP in both series.

In two decades, Arizona became home. Taurasi and her wife, former teammate Penny Taylor, are raising their two young children in the area. It will be where Taurasi starts her retired life, though what that will entail long term is to be decided.

Although not comprehensive, here's a look at some of Taurasi's biggest career achievements by the numbers:

$1.5 million

What Diana Taurasi was reportedly paid by her Russian Club to skip the 2015 WNBA season.

10,646

The number of career points Taurasi scored in the WNBA.

1,486

DT's career playoff points.

20

The number of WNBA seasons for Taurasi, who played every second of her two-decade career with the Phoenix Mercury.

14

Taurasi has been named to 14 WNBA All-Star Games, including the 2024 All-Star Weekend in Phoenix, where Taurasi and the U.S. Olympic Team played Team WNBA All-Stars.

6

Taurasi is the only Olympian to represent the United States at six Summer Games, the most by a USA Basketball athlete. She and Sue Bird tied Teresa Edwards for most Olympic medals at five.

3

The number of WNBA titles Taurasi won in Phoenix.

2

Taurasi was a two-time AP All-American (three-time including second-team honors) at UConn.

1

The number of doors Taurasi reportedly punched after losing the 2019 WNBA championship to the Chicago Sky. Jokes aside, this is the number of WNBA MVP Awards Taurasi has won.