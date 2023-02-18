WNBA legend Diana Taurasi has signed a multi-year contract to remain with the Phoenix Mercury, the team announced on Saturday.

Taurasi has spent her entire career with the Mercury since the franchise drafted her with the No. 1 overall pick in 2004. In her 18 seasons with the franchise, Taurasi has won three WNBA titles and has been named a WNBA All-Star on 10 different occasions.

Arguably the best player in WNBA history, Taurasi will continue her incredible career in Phoenix. Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said the franchise wants Taurasi, 40, to add some more hardware to her trophy case before she calls it a career.

"Diana Taurasi belongs in a Mercury uniform, and we are grateful for the continued faith she demonstrates in our organization by returning year after year," Pitman said. "The way she prepares her body, how much she cares about winning, and how much she cares about our franchise-on and off the court-are just a few of the things that make her a transcendent athlete and quite literally the greatest of all time. We look forward to more accolades, more historic moments, and more wins."

Taurasi -- the WNBA's all-time leading scorer -- already holds Mercury franchise records in 16 different categories, including points scored (9,696), 3-pointers made (1,297), assists (2,152), steals (483) and many more. Now, she will get the chance to build upon those numbers.

In 2022, Taurasi averaged 16.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game before a knee injury abruptly ended her season.