Minnesota Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington will miss the rest of the WNBA playoffs due to a "significant mid-foot sprain," the team announced Saturday. The news came a day before the Lynx take on the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals.

"After undergoing an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), Carrington was evaluated by team physician Dr. Elena Jelsing at Mayo Clinic Square, where a significant mid-foot sprain was confirmed," read Minnesota's statement. "Carrington will miss the remainder of the 2025 season and further updates on her progress will be provided when available."

The left foot injury happened late in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the first-round series against the Golden State Valkyries. This is another unfortunate setback for Carrington, who prior to the playoffs sat out four games due to a shoulder injury.

Carrington, a member of the WNBA's All-Defensive First Team in 2024, has been a key member of the Lynx's bench since getting traded from the Dallas Wings in August. Lynx star Napheesa Collier has described Carrington as a "bull" and a "fighter," while coach Cheryl Reeve said she is "a competitor times 10" after her first practice with the team.

In the 11 regular season games she played for Minnesota, Carrington showed she can be a weapon on both sides of the court. She averaged 8.6 points per game on 48.5% shooting from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc, while also making a noticeable impact on defense.

The Lynx have been the most dominant team in 2025 and earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. However, Carrington's absence will add an extra layer of difficulty as Minnesota faces a tough Mercury team that knocked out the defending champion New York Liberty in the first round. Game 1 of the semifinals between the Lynx and the Mercury is set for Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.