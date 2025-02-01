The Connecticut Sun have agreed to trade DiJonai Carrington and the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft to the Dallas Wings in exchange for Jacy Sheldon and the No. 8 pick, according to Rachel Galligan. Furthermore, the Wings will receive swap rights with the Sun's 2026 second-round pick, per Alex Philippou.

Carrington, last season's Most Improved Player, was a restricted free agent, so the Sun could have matched any offer sheet she received. But after the mass exodus earlier this offseason, it made little sense for them to retain her. Coach Stephanie White departed to join the Indiana Fever, while Alyssa Thomas and Tyasha Harris were traded to the Phoenix Mercury (Harris is now on the Wings via a separate deal) and Brionna Jones signed with the Atlanta Dream.

Acquiring Sheldon, the No. 5 overall pick last year, who showed promise as a defensive-minded guard during her rookie season, as well a top-10 pick in this year's draft, will give the Sun more young talent for their rebuild. After eight consecutive playoff appearances and six trips in a row to at least the semifinals, the Sun are now going to have a long road back to contention.

The Wings have also lost some key figures this offseason, most notably Satou Sabally, who was traded to the Mercury in a three-team blockbuster that brought back Harris, NaLyssa Smith, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, as well as the No. 8 pick they've now shipped to the Sun. Natasha Howard also departed in free agency to join the Fever.

Unlike the Sun, though, they are not going for a complete teardown. Arike Ogunbowale is still in town, and new general manager Curt Miller has tried to rebuild the roster on the fly. Smith and Harris are both talented young players who can make an immediate impact, and so is Carrington, who will vastly improve their porous perimeter defense. The Wings also have the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft and are expected to select UConn star Paige Bueckers.

The Wings won't be a contender this season, but they could be in the mix for a playoff spot after missing out last season. At the very least, they have a stable foundation to build from -- something that wasn't a guarantee at the beginning of the winter.