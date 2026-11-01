Angel Reese was, understandably, devastated as her third WNBA season came to a close on Saturday night in a Game 7 loss in the WNBA Finals to the Golden State Valkyries, 68-63. But even with the heartache, the Dream forward -- who was traded from the Chicago Sky to Atlanta in April -- expressed appreciation for the Dream organization and her teammates for the best season of her young WNBA career.

"They changed my life, and I'm just so grateful for them, and I'm so thankful for them," she said. "And it is tough in the moment, but we'll be back. And I always say delayed, not denied, and this is only Year 3."

Reese was named Defensive Player of the Year this season, made her third All-Star team and was named to the All-WNBA second team as well, which makes her eligible for the EPIC extension. She set the single-season rebounding record, single-season double-double record and single-game rebounding record. Her offensive game improved drastically under the guidance of Dream coach Karl Smesko, who worked directly with Reese to re-make her shot.

But she struggled in Game 7, with just eight points. She shot 3 of 7 from the field (42.9%), 1 of 3 from outside (33.3%) and 1 of 3 from the line (33.3%). Reese had 12 rebounds -- nine offensive, three defensive -- as well as one assist, one steal and two blocks, but her four turnovers were very costly. She had zero shot attempts in the fourth quarter and only got to the line once in the final frame. It was a performance that will likely haunt her in the offseason, but she kept things in perspective after the game.

"I'm really proud of the year that I had. I mean, I've done a lot of great things this year, but I wouldn't be able to do it without this group," Reese said. "We've won a lot of great games, and to come all the way to the Finals with this group, I mean, it says a lot. Not a lot of people have this opportunity to do it. And, like I said, I'd do it all over again with this same group, just battling with them every single day, I love these girls. I love the coaches. I think it also sucks because our fan base back home poured into us so much this year, and we really wanted to do it for them. But we're forever grateful, and like I said, we'll be back."

'I stayed patient': How Finals MVP Gabby Williams made history in Game 7 to fuel Valkyries to WNBA title Jack Maloney

In the series, Reese averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. In Game 2, she had a record-setting 30-point, 16-rebound showing, and followed that up with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Game 4. She had four double-doubles in the series. However, she was held to eight or fewer points in three of the Dream's four losses.

She is looking forward to a full offseason working with Smesko and better learning the Dream's system, and knows that her first playoff run will help her grow in the long run. After a couple of years in Chicago that were filled with off-court change and roster turnover, she has finally found stability and success in Atlanta.

"Honestly, I really enjoy just being around a group of girls that just come to work every day and want to work and want to get better, and they push me to be better," she said. "I'm a young player and I'm very vocal, but I think they really help me mature in different ways that I haven't really been challenged."