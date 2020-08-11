Chennedy Carter, the Atlanta Dream's star rookie, had to leave the team's game against the Connecticut Sun on Monday night due to an ankle injury. The team announced that she's undergoing imaging, including X-rays and an MRI, and an update will be released once those are complete.

Early in the first quarter, Carter tried to drive to the basket and was crushed by Brionna Jones. It's hard to tell exactly what happened, but Carter clearly got her legs tangled up in the awkward fall and immediately hobbled off the floor, and back to the locker room.

Without the results of Carter's tests, it's way too early to speculate on how long she'll be sidelined. With teams playing every other day inside the bubble, even a day-to-day injury could mean missing multiple games. Regardless, this is not what the Dream, or anyone who's a fan of the WNBA, wants to see.

The No. 4 overall pick, Carter was a popular pick for Rookie of the Year because of her explosive scoring ability. It didn't take her long to prove everyone correct, as she became the youngest player in WNBA history to score 30 points in a game when she poured in 35 against the Seattle Storm last week. And through her first eight games, she was putting up 17 a night, while shooting 42.1 percent from 3-point land.

Carter is leading the team in scoring, and her net rating differential is plus-7.3 points per 100 possessions. Currently, on a five-game losing streak, the Dream are now 2-6 on the season and are already in trouble in terms of trying to make the playoffs in a shortened season. If they lose Carter for an extended period of time, their problems will only get worse.