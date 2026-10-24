Dream vs. Valkyries live updates: Angel Reese, Atlanta looking for commanding WNBA Finals lead

It's Game 4 of the 2026 WNBA Finals on Saturday afternoon as the Atlanta Dream host the Golden State Valkyries. Atlanta has won two straight games to take a 2-1 series lead and has the chance to take a commanding advantage in the best-of-seven matchup on Saturday at State Farm Arena.

Angel Reese is the heavy WNBA Finals favorite after having back-to-back stellar games. Reese has combined for 51 points and 28 rebounds in the last two games, shooting a combined 17 for 28 from the floor while hitting all three of the 3-pointers she's attempted.

The Valkyries, who had the WNBA's best defense this season, need to come up with an answer for Reese, and they need to find some scoring of their own. Golden State is averaging just 68 points per game in the Finals.

Dream vs. Valkyries: WNBA Finals Game 4

Time : 1 p.m. ET | Date : Saturday, Oct. 24



: 1 p.m. ET | : Saturday, Oct. 24 Location : State Farm Arena -- Atlanta

: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta TV channel : NBC | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: NBC | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via DraftKings): ATL -4.5 | O/U: 153.5

Will the Dream take a commanding 3-1 series lead? Or will the Valkyries even things up on the road? CBS Sports will have live updates and analysis throughout Game 4. Follow along below.