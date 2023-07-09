Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne re-injured her left ankle during her team's 92-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon. She limped to the locker room late in the first half and was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game a short time later.

"I haven't seen the replay yet. Same ankle, so we'll see when we get home," Mystics coach Eric Thibault said. "[She was] frustrated more than anything."

With just about 90 seconds to play in the second quarter, Delle Donne was guarding DeWanna Bonner in isolation. As Bonner rose up for a mid-range jumper, Delle Donne lunged to contest. Unfortunately, her left foot landed on Bonner's foot, and her ankle rolled sharply.

She started hopping around on one foot in clear pain and then fell to the ground as play continued down the other end of the floor. By the time the action stopped at the next dead ball, Delle Donne was already hobbling back to the locker room under her own power, well aware of what had happened.

This is the same ankle that Delle Donne sprained in the final seconds of the Mystics' loss to the Atlanta Dream on June 30. She missed the next two games but was cleared to return on Sunday against the Sun and did not appear to be wearing a brace.

At this point, it's too early to say how long she may be sidelined, but it's likely we won't see her again until after the All-Star break. The Mystics only have one more game on Tuesday against the Storm before the annual mid-season hiatus, and will not play again after that until July 19 against the Fever. Speaking of the All-Star Game, Delle Donne was selected as a reserve and went last in the draft because of questions about her availability. Based on this new injury, all signs point to her sitting out of the event.

After dealing with back injuries for the past three seasons, Delle Donne was finally 100 percent again this summer and playing some of the best basketball of her career. Entering Sunday, she was averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 50/39/96.2 shooting splits -- nearly the same exact numbers during her second MVP season in 2019.