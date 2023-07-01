Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne left the team's loss to the Atlanta Dream on Friday night with a sprained ankle and had to be helped off the court. She will undergo further evaluation and testing this weekend, and it remains unclear how long she may be sidelined.

Mystics head coach Eric Thibault offered few details after the game: "Left ankle sprain, I don't really have much more than that. It was pretty obvious I think on the broadcast. I just saw the replay and she rolled it pretty good. We'll see how she feels overnight and tomorrow."

With less than 30 seconds to play, Delle Donne was sliding with Nia Coffey on the defensive end, and as she went up to defend Coffey's shot, her ankle rolled. She collapsed to the ground in pain, and to make matters worse she was called for a foul on the play, resulting in an and-one for Coffey that essentially sealed the game.

After Delle Donne remained on the floor for a brief period, she was able to get to her feet with the assistance of the Mystics' medical staff and hobble back to the locker room.

Delle Donne finished the game with a season-high 31 points and five rebounds. For the season, she's averaging a team-high 19 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists, while shooting 50% from the field and 39% from 3-point land. After dealing with recurring back issues for the past three seasons, Delle Donne was finally fully healthy this season and playing her best basketball since 2019, when she won MVP and led the Mystics to a title.

Still, this is a serious blow for a Mystics team that is already without rising star Shakira Austin due to a hip strain. The Mystics simply cannot replace Delle Donne's presence or production and are now down their two best frontcourt players. If there's any silver lining here, it's that Delle Donne didn't suffer another back injury and the team only has one game in the next week. They play next on Sunday against the Dallas Wings and then not again until July 7.