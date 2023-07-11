Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne reinjured her left ankle during her team's 92-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon. She will be sidelined for at least two weeks, the Mystics announced on Monday, and will miss the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game.

With just about 90 seconds to play in the second quarter, Delle Donne was guarding DeWanna Bonner in isolation. As Bonner rose up for a mid-range jumper, Delle Donne lunged to contest. Unfortunately, her left foot landed on Bonner's foot, and her ankle rolled sharply.

She started hopping around on one foot in clear pain and then fell to the ground as play continued down the other end of the floor. By the time the action stopped at the next dead ball, Delle Donne was already hobbling back to the locker room under her own power, well aware of what had happened.

This is the same ankle that Delle Donne sprained in the final seconds of the Mystics' loss to the Atlanta Dream on June 30. She missed the next two games but was cleared to return on Sunday against the Sun and did not appear to be wearing a brace. This sprain ended up being more serious.

If there's any silver lining for Delle Donne and the Mystics, it's that the All-Star break is coming up, which will limit the amount of games she'll miss. The Mystics play on Tuesday against the Storm in their final game before the hiatus and will not play again after that until June 19 against the Fever. If Delle Donne's ankle responds well to treatment, and she's able to return at that two-week mark, she would only end up missing four games.

After dealing with back injuries for the past three seasons, Delle Donne was finally 100 percent again this summer and playing some of the best basketball of her career. Entering Sunday, she was averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 50/39/96.2 shooting splits -- nearly the same exact numbers during her second MVP season in 2019.