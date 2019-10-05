Elena Delle Donne injury update: Mystics star questionable for Game 3 of WNBA Finals due to herniated disc

The 2019 WNBA season has been defined by injuries, and unfortunately that trend is continuing into the Finals.

Just a few minutes into Game 2 on Tuesday night, Mystics star Elena Delle Donne checked out of the game and immediately made her way to the locker room. She didn't return due to what the team later announced was back spasms, and without her the Mystics lost to the Sun to even the series at 1-1.

As it turns out, the problem is even worse for the recently named MVP. Early on Wednesday evening, the Mystics announced that Delle Donne underwent an MRI and was diagnosed with a herniated disc in her back. Heading into Sunday's Game 3, Delle Donne has been officially listed as questionable.

If there's any silver lining for the Mystics, it's that the unusually long break between Games 2 and 3 may give Delle Donne enough time to recover and get back on the court. Even if she does get back out there, though, this is now the second straight season the Mystics have reached the Finals only to have their best player get injured.

Delle Donne hyperextended her knee against the Dream in the semifinals last season, and although she fought through the injury to return to the court, she wasn't herself, and the Mystics had no chance against the Storm with her hobbling around out there. There's a very good chance a similar fate now awaits them, which would be a cruel twist at the end of what has been a magical season for the franchise.

Regardless of Delle Donne's status, they're in for a strong test in Games 3 and 4 in Connecticut. The Sun have been dominant at home, going 15-2 in the regular season and 2-0 so far in the playoffs. And thanks to their Game 2 win, they can now finish of the best-of-five series in Uncasville if they're able to defend home court.