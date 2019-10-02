Elena Delle Donne injury update: Mystics star suffers herniated disc in back, status in question for rest of WNBA Finals

The 2019 WNBA season has been defined by injuries. Last season's regular season and Finals MVP Breanna Stewart tore her Achilles tendon while playing overseas and missed the entire campaign, her Storm teammate Sue Bird missed all 34 games after knee surgery, Dream All-Star Angel McCoughtry didn't play due to recovery from her own knee surgery, Wings guard Skylar Diggins-Smith sat out after giving birth and Mercury legend Diana Taurasi played just six games due to back and hamstring injuries.

Now, unfortunately, that trend has continued into the Finals. Just a few minutes into Game 2 on Tuesday night, Mystics star Elena Delle Donne checked out of the game and immediately made her way to the locker room. She didn't return due to what the team later announced was back spasms, and without her the Mystics lost to the Sun to even the series at 1-1. As it turns out, the problem is even worse for the recently named MVP.

Early on Wednesday evening, the Mystics announced that Delle Donne has a herniated disc in her back, and her status is in question for the remainder of the Finals.

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne left Game 2 of the WNBA Finals in the first quarter with back spasms and did not return. This morning, Delle Donne had an MRI which revealed a small disc herniation. She is currently undergoing treatment and an update on her status will be given Saturday.

If there's any silver lining for the Mystics, it's that Game 3 isn't until Sunday afternoon, which is an unusually long break between games in a playoff series. Those extra days off may give her time to recover and get back on the court. Even if she does get back out there, though, this is now the second straight season the Mystics have reached the Finals only to have their best player get injured.

Delle Donne hyperextended her knee against the Dream in the semifinals last season, and though she fought through the injury to return to the court, she wasn't herself, and the Mystics had no chance against the Storm with her hobbling around out there. There's a very good chance a similar fate now awaits them, which would be a cruel twist at the end of what has been a magical season for the franchise.

Regardless of Delle Donne's status, they're in for a strong test in Games 3 and 4 in Connecticut. The Sun have been dominant at home, going 15-2 in the regular season and 2-0 so far in the playoffs. And thanks to their Game 2 win, they can now finish of the best-of-five series in Uncasville if they're able to defend homecourt.