Elena Delle Donne injury update: Mystics star to play in Game 3 of WNBA Finals despite herniated disc

Elena Delle Donne will be in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the 2019 WNBA Finals despite a herniated disc in her back. The Washington Mystics announced the news shortly before tip-off.

Just a few minutes into Game 2 on Tuesday night, Delle Donne checked out of the game and immediately made her way to the locker room. She didn't return due to what the team later announced was back spasms, and without her the Mystics lost to the Sun to even the series at 1-1.

As it turned out, the problem was even worse for the recently named MVP. Early on Wednesday evening, the Mystics announced that Delle Donne underwent an MRI and was diagnosed with a herniated disc in her back. Heading into Sunday's Game 3, Delle Donne had been listed as questionable.

The Mystics likely have the extremely long break between Games 2 and 3 to thank for Delle Donne being ready. It remains to be seen how mobile and active she'll be, but this has to be a big boost for the Mystics -- especially after what happened last season.

Delle Donne hyperextended her knee against the Dream in the semifinals last season, and although she fought through the injury to return to the court, she wasn't herself, and the Mystics had no chance against the Storm with her hobbling around out there. There's a very good chance a similar fate now awaits them, which would be a cruel twist at the end of what has been a magical season for the franchise.

Even with Delle Donne in the lineup, the Mystics are still in for a strong test in Games 3 and 4 in Connecticut. The Sun have been dominant at home, going 15-2 in the regular season and 2-0 so far in the playoffs. And thanks to their Game 2 win, they can now finish of the best-of-five series in Uncasville if they're able to defend home court.