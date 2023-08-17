Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne has been upgraded to probable for the team's game against the Indiana Fever on Friday night. Delle Donne, one of a number of key players for the Mystics who have been on the sidelines for an extended period, has not played since July 9 due to an ankle sprain.

Delle Donne initially injured her ankle on June 30 in the waning seconds of a loss to the Atlanta Dream and sat out of two games. She then made her return against the Connecticut Sun on July 9, but lasted only 13 minutes before she tweaked her ankle again and hobbled straight to the locker room.

The injury kept Delle Donne out of the All-Star Game, and the initial timeline was that she'd miss at least two weeks. That has turned into well over a month, and without her (and a number of others including Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin and Kristi Toliver) the Mystics have fallen apart. Including that loss to the Sun, the Mystics are 4-9 since Delle Donne went down, and have fallen to seventh place in the standings at 14-16.

They will likely still end up making the playoffs, but it's no longer a guarantee now that they're just two games up on the ninth-place Los Angeles Sparks, with one game left to play between the two clubs -- a contest that will decide the tiebreaker between them. The other issue for the Mystics is that even assuming they make the playoffs, they'll have to jump up to at least sixth place to avoid playing the Las Vegas Aces or New York Liberty in the first round.

The good news for the Mystics is that Austin has recently returned to the lineup, and Atkins is expected to play against the Fever as well. That means they'll have nearly a full month to try and get back up to speed prior to the postseason. And while they have only played 184 minutes together this season, their preferred starting lineup does have a plus-18.4 net rating. If they can get everyone healthy and in sync come playoff time, perhaps they could make some noise.

In 15 games this season, Delle Donne is averaging 18.2 points, six rebounds and 2.6 assists on 49.3/39.0/96.2 shooting splits. Prior to the ankle problems she was back to her best after playing only 28 games in three seasons due to recurring back problems.