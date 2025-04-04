Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne announced her retirement Friday, bringing her career to a close after 10 seasons with the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics. At her peak, Delle Donne was one of the most unstoppable offensive forces the league has ever seen, but she was beset by numerous back injuries that ultimately ended her career.

"One of my favorite children's books asked, 'How did it get so late so soon?'" Delle Donne wrote on Instagram. "I have asked myself that over and over again in the process of coming to the decision to retire from playing basketball. Being able to say that out loud was one of the hardest parts of my career. My body seemed to make this decision before my mind accepted it but I now truly know this is the right thing for me at the right time.

"Words cannot adequately express how thankful I am to my family, all of my incredible teammates, friends, executives, sponsors, staff and most importantly the amazing fans that have accompanied me on this journey. This game has been my life and I am grateful for the memories and how much it's given me. It feels good to close this chapter knowing I gave it my all and I can't wait for what's next!"

The No. 2 overall pick in the vaunted 2013 WNBA Draft, which also featured Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith, Delle Donne made an instant impact and put the Sky on the map. Until her arrival, the Sky had never even had a winning season, let alone a playoff appearance.

Delle Donne helped bring the Sky to the playoffs in her very first season while winning Rookie of the Year and finishing third in MVP voting. She also made her first All-Star appearance and earned Secont Team All-WNBA honors in what is still one of the greatest debut campaigns ever.

That was just the start for Delle Donne, who helped the Sky reach the Finals for the first time in her sophomore season, and was named 2015 MVP in her third year in the league.

Despite her early success with the team, Delle Donne eventually grew unhappy in Chicago and the Sky traded her to the Washington Mystics ahead of the 2017 season in what was, at the time, one of the biggest deals in the league's history. As she did in Chicago, Delle Donne made an immediate impact in D.C.

The Mystics had not won a playoff series since 2002 before Delle Donne showed up and took them to the semifinals in her first season. In 2018, Delle Donne brought the Mystics to the Finals for the first time in franchise history, though they were swept by the Seattle Storm. That defeat fueled Delle Donne, who won her second MVP award in 2019 while becoming the first WNBA player to join the 50-40-90 club, and led the franchise to its first, and still only, WNBA championship.

Delle Donne played through three bulging discs in her back during the 2019 Finals, and that proved to be the high point of her career. She sat out of the 2020 bubble season during the COVID-19 pandemic due to chronic Lyme disease and only played 51 games after that point due to multiple back surgeries. In 2024, she decided to step away from the game and sat out of the entire season.

Over her 10 seasons Delle Donne won two MVPs and Rookie of the Year, made seven All-Star appearances, five All-WNBA appearances, including four First Team, and won a title with the Mystics. She remains the only WNBA player in the 50-40-90 club and was named to the league's 25th anniversary team in 2021.