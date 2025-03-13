There is a lot of competition between cities in the race to land the next WNBA expansion franchise. Detroit is one of the cities in the mix, and rapper Eminem has joined the bid, according to Sportico.

The WNBA is currently reviewing bids from cities as it prepares to expand to 16 teams. Detroit is one of them in the mix, and Eminem has joined a star-studded ownership group that also includes former NBA players Grant Hill and Chris Webber, Lions quarterback Jared Goff and General Motors CEO Mary Barra.

Having Eminem in the mix should only strengthen Detroit's bid, but there is a lot of competition. Per a report from The Athletic, more than 10 different ownership groups submitted bids for WNBA expansion.

Kansas City is considered one of the favorites to land the next team, and that potential ownership group includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

If Detroit were to win this expansion bid, it would be the second stint there for the WNBA. From 1998-2009, the Detroit Shock called the city home, but the team left town to become the Tulsa Shock. The franchise is now in Dallas and known as the Wings.

The WNBA has been growing rapidly in recent years, and the Golden State Valkyries will make their debut this year as the 13th franchise. Toronto and Portland are set to join the league in 2026.