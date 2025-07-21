The defending champion New York Liberty are signing 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman, according to ESPN. Meesseman hasn't played in the WNBA since 2022, continuing her career instead in Turkey for Fenerbahçe.

She would immediately make an impact on the Liberty, however. The last time she played in the W, she suited up for the Chicago Sky and averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Prior to that, Meesseman played seven seasons with the Washington Mystics over nine years. She sat out in 2018 to play for her home country of Belgium in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, and then again in 2021 to compete with Belgium in the EuroBasket women's tournament. Meesseman helped guide the Mystics to a championship in 2019 and was named Finals MVP after averaging 19.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists during the playoffs.

In addition to the Finals MVP trophy, Meesseman also boasts a résumé that includes three consecutive EuroLeague MVP awards, a EuroBasket MVP and five EuroBasket medals, including a gold with Belgium this year. She is also a six-time EuroLeague champion.

Meesseman reportedly also considered joining the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury, though ultimately settled on the defending champions, who will be even more difficult to beat with her in tow. Meesseman joins a Liberty roster that already includes Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones. It's certainly an embarrassment of riches situation with the Liberty, who will begin the post-All-Star break in the No. 2 spot behind the Lynx with a 15-6 record. Meesseman is expected to join New York as soon as the visa application is completed, and whenever that is finalized, she'll certainly provide a boost to the Liberty's chances of overtaking Minnesota at the top spot.