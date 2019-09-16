Fan tackled by security for running at Ogwumike sisters with object in hand following WNBA playoff game

A wild scene took place following Sunday's WNBA playoff game between the Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks.

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike was conducting an on-court postgame interview following the Sparks 92-69 win when a fan ran onto the court with an object in his hand. Security guards tackled the fan before he got to Ogwumike and her teammate and sister Chiney.

"I don't know who that was," Nneka Ogwumike said in a postgame press conference. "I think he was just a very enthusiastic fan who maybe got caught up in the moment. But, you know, we have the security in place to manage those situations."

According to a report from ESPN's Mechelle Voepel, the fan was scolded for doing pushups near the sideline earlier in the day. In addition, the fan was seen with "something in his hand" as he ran towards the Ogwumike sisters.

Chiney Ogwumike was standing alongside her sister during the interview and attempted to shield Nneka from a potential attack.

"Nneka was doing her interview, and I always like to stay with her; we walk off the court together," Chiney Ogwumike told the Los Angeles Daily News. "And out of the corner of my eye, I saw, 'Oh, shoot, like what's going on here?' And some dude was coming at us. And so I just jumped in, because I'm expendable -- she is not! We need her. Middle sister gotta always take one for the team. So yeah, I think it was a fan who wanted to get to us. We're fine."

Nneka Ogwumike is one of the more established players in the WNBA as she was the league MVP in 2016. Ogwumike also scored 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in Sunday's victory. On the other hand, Chiney added six points and four rebounds off the bench for the Sparks.

On Sunday, the Sparks eliminated the Storm to advance to the WNBA semifinals, where they will face the Connecticut Sun in a series that will begin on Tuesday.