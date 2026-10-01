Fever vs. Aces live updates: Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson battle for spot in semifinals of 2026 WNBA playoffs

A spot in the semifinals is on the line Thursday night as the Las Vegas Aces host the Indiana Fever in a decisive Game 3 in their first-round playoff series. The reigning champion Aces took Game 1 at home on Sunday before falling on the road in Indy on Tuesday. The teams are back in Vegas on Thursday, and the Game 3 winner will move on to face either the Golden State Valkyries or Dallas Wings in the semifinals.

Caitlin Clark picked up the first playoff win of her career on Tuesday, posting 27 points and 15 rebounds as the Fever kept their season alive. A'ja Wilson had a monster Game 1 (38 points on 15-of-19 shooting and 16 rebounds), and she followed it up with a 22-point showing in the Game 2 loss. Wilson also got a technical foul after getting into an altercation with an Indiana fan on Tuesday night.

Aces vs. Fever: Game 3

Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 1 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV/streaming: USA/fubo | Odds (via FanDuel): Aces -4.5, O/U: 181.5

So what does Game 3 have in store? CBS Sports will have live updates and analysis throughout the night. Follow along below.