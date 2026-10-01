Fever vs. Aces live updates: Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson battle for spot in semifinals of 2026 WNBA playoffs

Loyd will start for Talbot
Stephanie Talbot (left leg) has indeed been ruled out for Game 3, which is a big blow for the Aces. Veteran Jewell Loyd will step into the starting lineup for the Aces.
A spot in the semifinals is on the line Thursday night as the Las Vegas Aces host the Indiana Fever in a decisive Game 3 in their first-round playoff series. The reigning champion Aces took Game 1 at home on Sunday before falling on the road in Indy on Tuesday. The teams are back in Vegas on Thursday, and the Game 3 winner will move on to face either the Golden State Valkyries or Dallas Wings in the semifinals.
Caitlin Clark picked up the first playoff win of her career on Tuesday, posting 27 points and 15 rebounds as the Fever kept their season alive. A'ja Wilson had a monster Game 1 (38 points on 15-of-19 shooting and 16 rebounds), and she followed it up with a 22-point showing in the Game 2 loss. Wilson also got a technical foul after getting into an altercation with an Indiana fan on Tuesday night.
So what does Game 3 have in store? CBS Sports will have live updates and analysis throughout the night. Follow along below.
Stephanie Talbot (left leg) has indeed been ruled out for Game 3, which is a big blow for the Aces. Veteran Jewell Loyd will step into the starting lineup for the Aces.
Aces forward Stephanie Talbot popped up on the injury report ahead of Game 3 with a left leg injury. She has officially been listed as questionable, and Aces coach Becky Hammon told reporters that Talbot will be a game-time decision.
It's unclear when Talbot, the Aces' starting small forward, was injured. She played 28 minutes in Game 2 and was on the floor until the Aces waved the white flag in the final minute.
While Talbot doesn't put up huge numbers, she's been playing very well since the World Cup. In this series, she has taken the Caitlin Clark matchup and given the Fever star a bit of trouble at times with her size. If Talbot cannot go, the Aces would likely move Jewell Loyd into the starting lineup, which would make them much smaller and further weaken their depth. Hammon has primarily been going with a seven-player rotation in this series as it is.