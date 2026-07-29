Fever had 'no knowledge' of rally in support of Sophie Cunningham after comments on transgender athletes

The Indiana Fever said in a statement that they had no knowledge of a Tuesday night rally in support of guard Sophie Cunningham's after her recent statements about transgender athletes. The rally took place outside of Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena prior to the Fever's 105-95 win over the Seattle Storm.

The rally consisted of a "few dozen" people who were there to support Cunningham and two Washington state initiatives that would bar transgender students from participating in girls' athletics in state schools, per the Associated Press.

Neither Cunningham nor Caitlin Clark were made available to the media after the win. Kelsey Mitchell and Monique Billings joined coach Stephanie White at the podium. When White was asked about the rally and Cunningham's comments, Fever PR stepped in with a statement:

"Neither our organization nor Sophie had any knowledge of this demonstration and no contact with its organizers. Our only goal as a team, whether at home or away, is to win basketball games and make Fever fans for life, and we are united in that mission."

The Storm also released a statement prior to the game, saying they were aware of the rally and "tracking it closely." The team added it is "committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment for all guests."

Additionally, Storm coach Sonia Raman made a comment during her pre-game press conference:

"Seattle and this organization and Climate Pledge, we always want to be an area where people feel welcome coming into this building. I think we've always done a really good job with that. So, I know our organization was working closely with Climate Pledge and the security just to make sure that everybody feels safe and included and welcome when they walk in this door.

"From what I understand, that was successful."

What has Cunningham said?

In a recent ESPN profile, Cunningham said, as part of a discussion about her political views, that she wants to "protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men."

She doubled down on those comments when asked about them prior to the Fever's win over the Connecticut Sun on July 22.

"I said what I said. I think it's kind of common sense," Cunningham said. "And I think I'll always believe in that. I think it's really important to protect children, and that's little girls who are also involved in that category. I stand on what I said."

Cunningham added that she doesn't "dislike anyone" and that there's "room to love everyone. She continued, "I'm also there to love biological women, and I think that there are rights that need to be protected. And, like I said, I'm gonna stand true to that. I'll never falter in my beliefs in that. But I have never once stated that I hated the trans community."

The Fever released a statement on July 22 after Cunningham's pre-game media session:

"Our players are thoughtful adults with their own perspectives and voices, and those views are their own," the statement said. "We are committed to welcoming fans from every background and treating everyone with respect, and that's what guides us as an organization."