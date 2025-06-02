The injury-riddled Indiana Fever have signed former lottery pick Aari McDonald with an emergency hardship exception, the team announced Monday.

Over the last week, the Fever have lost Caitlin Clark (left quad), Sydney Colson (upper left leg) and Sophie Cunningham (right ankle) to injuries, which has left them with just eight available players ahead of their matchup with the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

When a team falls under 10 available players, they are eligible for an emergency hardship exception, which allows them to sign a replacement player. The team must terminate the emergency contract(s) as soon as their non-replacement players are healthy.

McDonald will be with the team for at least Tuesday's game against the Mystics, but her stay in Indiana will depend on when the Fever have 10 healthy players again.

Clark's initial two-week timeline means the earliest she can return is June 10 versus the Atlanta Dream. As for Colson and Cunningham, Fever coach Stephanie White called them "day-to-day" after MRIs revealed neither had suffered a serious injury, but it's unclear when they will be ready to suit up.

There's a good chance McDonald remains with the team through their game on Saturday at the Chicago Sky, but anything beyond that seems unlikely.

McDonald, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, was a surprise cut by the Los Angeles Sparks on the final day of training camp. While she's struggled to find her own offense at the professional level, McDonald averaged a career-high 3.7 assists per game last season, and is a fiesty perimeter defender.

White told reporters Sunday the team was looking to add a playmaker who could make an impact on the defensive end with both Clark and Colson -- their only true point guards -- stuck on the sidelines.

"Best player available at that position who can add value at both ends of the floor," White said, when asked what the team is looking for. "Certainly we need to have someone who can add value on the defensive end, we gotta have somebody who can help us navigate and get into offense, handle the ball since we're down two healthy guards.

"The goal would be to get everybody back to their natural positions if we can, but at the same time, we can't control everything, so we'll get the best player we can get that will fit into how we play."

The Fever's season began in thrilling fashion with a dominant win over the Chicago Sky, but since then they are just 1-4, and have lost three games in a row. Without Clark, they've looked completely out of sorts, and couldn't even beat the last-place Connecticut Sun, who followed up their win over the Fever with a 48-point loss to the New York Liberty.

It's unclear how much playing time McDonald will see, but perhaps she can help the Fever get back on track Tuesday at home against the Mystics.