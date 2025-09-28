Skip to Main Content
Fever upset Aces, force deciding Game 5: How Aliyah Boston's career day saved Indiana's season

Game 5 will be played on Tuesday night in Las Vegas

The Indiana Fever have battled through adversity all season long, and their incredible campaign will last at least one more game after they held off the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday for a 90-83 win in Game 4 of their semifinal series. With Indiana's victory, the series is now all square at 2-2 and will return to Las Vegas for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Tuesday night. 

The Fever could get nothing going on the offensive end in Games 2 and 3 -- both double-digit defeats -- but immediately reversed that trend with a big first quarter to take an early lead. Their 23 points in the opening 10 minutes were more than they scored in any single quarter in Games 2 and 3. 

The Aces responded to go in front in the second quarter, but that turned out to be the high point of their afternoon. After Kelsey Mitchell hit a jumper to put the Fever in front with 2:59 to play in the second, the home team never trailed again. The rest of the contest was certainly not easy for the Fever, however. They spent all but a few seconds of the second half clinging to a single-digit lead. 

Mitchell, who struggled in Games 2 and 3, delivered again on Sunday with 25 points and four assists, but the star of the show for the Fever was Aliyah Boston. The third-year center delivered the finest playoff performance of her young career with 24 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. The Fever also got 18 huge points from Odyssey Sims, who has been up-and-down throughout the postseason. 

A'ja Wilson bounced back from a rough Game 3 with a stellar outing: 31 points, nine rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks. Jackie Young added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Aces, but the rest of the team offered little help to that dynamic duo. The six other Aces combined to shoot 13 of 33 from the field. 

Boston delivers most important performance of her career

On the Fever's first possesison of the game, Aliyah Boston got Kierstan Bell on a switch, backed her into the paint and turned for a jump hook that nestled into the net. Down on the other end, she deflected a pass from A'ja Wilson, recovered the loose ball and threw a perfect outlet pass to Odyssey Sims for an easy layup. 

Thus began the most important performance of Boston's career. 

The third-year center finished with a playoff career-high 24 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in a must-win situation to ensure that the Fever's season continued. The Fever won Boston's 33 minutes and 35 seconds of action by 12 points and lost the six-plus minutes she sat by five. 

Boston joined Tamika Catchings as the only players in Fever franchise history to have a 20-point, 10-rebound, five-assist performance in the playoffs, and fell one rebound shy of becoming the fourth player in WNBA history with a 20/15/5 effort in the postseason. 

While Boston has been excellent on the defensive end this series guarding Wilson, she had struggled to find her own offense. Over the first three games, Boston averaged 9.3 points on 38.2% shooting and barely had more made baskets (13) than turnovers (eight). That simply wasn't good enough for a Fever team down so many key players, including Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, two major parts of their offense. 

On Sunday, Boston finally got it going. 

"Just trying to be aggressive -- post-up, seal, focus and finish, and get to the free throw line," Boston said. She certainly accomplished the latter. Boston went 10 of 13 from the free throw line, making and taking more than the entire Aces team (8 of 11) in the process. 

Boston added that the team watched "a lot of film" in between Games 3 and 4 and identified small tweaks that would allow her to be more effective. In particular, Boston wanted to improve her positioning so she could seal her defender earlier in the possession. "That was the focus for me tonight and I was able to do that," she said. 

Take a look at this possession just a few minutes into the game, when Boston sealed Wilson under the rim with 19 seconds left on the shot clock. Sims actually missed her initially, and the eventual pass from Natasha Howard was a bit wayward, but Boston had such great position that it didn't matter. She was able to recover and convert a little jump hook. 

All of Boston's early work paid off with less than three minutes to play. Clinging to a three-point lead, the Fever had Howard set a cross-screen for Boston on the block. Wilson tried to cheat because she was expecting Boston to post-up on the block, but instead Boston flashed to the free throw line, where she was able to play one-on-one in space. From there, she faced up, drove and hit a smooth turnaround to give the Fever a five-point lead. 

In typical Boston fashion, she was humble in victory and focused on team success over individual accolades. 

"We over me. That's been our identity the entire season," Boston said. "We all we got, we all we need. We've stuck with it, and I think the beauty of this squad, whether you're hurt or not, everything that you do is for the betterment of this team for every win. That's really how we approach every single day in practice, how we approach film, how we approach every game."

The Fever's togetherness has been a huge part of their surprise success this season, but camaraderie only means so much without players like Boston who have the talent to get you over the line. That's just what Boston did Sunday, and now the Fever are, remarkably, one win away from the Finals. 

FINAL: Fever 90 -- Aces 83

We're going to Game 5. 

The elimination games in the 2025 playoffs have been excellent, and Game 4 between the Fever and Aces was no exception. Needing a win to keep their season alive, the Fever held off the Aces all day long to secure a seven-point victory and even the series at 2-2. Aside from a few seconds in the final minute, the entire contest was played within single digits. 

Aliyah Boston delivered the best postseason performance of her young career with 24 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks, while Kelsey Mitchell bounced back from a few sub-par performances to put up 25 points and four assists. The Fever also got a huge 18 points from Odyssey Sims. 

A'ja Wilson was excellent for the Aces with 31 points, nine rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks, and Jackie Young added 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists, but the dynamic duo did not enough help. The other six Las Vegas players shot a combined to shoot 13 of 33 (39.3%) from the field. 

The winner-take-all Game 5 is set for Tuesday night in Las Vegas. 

Jack Maloney
September 28, 2025, 9:27 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 5:27 pm EDT
Fever up five with 70 seconds to play

The Fever have been a few possessions ahead for the majority of this game -- the Aces haven't led since the second quarter, but the Fever haven't been up by more than eight. With 70 seconds to play, the Fever have the ball and a five-point lead. A bucket on this possession would make it very difficult for the Aces to come back

Jack Maloney
September 28, 2025, 9:12 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 5:12 pm EDT
 
Sims giving Fever a huge boost

The Fever needed someone besides Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston to provide a lift on the offensive end, and Odyssey Sims has stepped up. The veteran is up to 15 points on 6 of 9 from the field and has chipped in two assists. She is the only player besides Mitchell and Boston in double figures. 

Jack Maloney
September 28, 2025, 9:03 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 5:03 pm EDT
 
Third quarter: Fever 67 -- Aces 62

The Fever continue to hold the Aces at an arm's length and will take a five-point lead into the final quarter after closing the third on a mini 4-0 run. Can they hold it together for 10 more minutes to keep their season alive?

Officiating has been a key topic throughout this season, especially in recent days, and that's not going to change after this afternoon's contest. Notably, Aliyah Boston's 13 free throws are nearly double what the Aces have shot as a team (seven). The Fever's 13-6 edge in made free throws has been the difference thus far. 

Jack Maloney
September 28, 2025, 8:41 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 4:41 pm EDT
 
Halftime: Fever 46 -- Aces 38

The Fever will take an eight-point lead into the break after an inspired first half. They've really struggled to find any sort of offense in the last two games, but look much better this afternoon. Seven different players have scored, and as a team they're shooting 52.8% from the field. 

Kelsey Mitchell has a game-high 15 points to lead the way, while Aliyah Boston has added seven points, five rebounds and four assists. Most importantly for the Fever, other players have stepped up. Odyssey Sims and Shey Peddy both have seven points. 

A'ja Wilson has been much more efficient thus far and has 12 points to lead the Aces, but no one else on Las Vegas is in double digits. 

Jack Maloney
September 28, 2025, 7:53 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 3:53 pm EDT
 
First quarter: Fever 23 -- Aces 21

The Fever must win today to keep their season alive, and they came out strong out of the gates. Their 23 points in the first quarter are more than they scored in any single quarter in Games 2 and 3. Every single starter has made a field goal and Kelsey Mitchell is leading the way with nine points. 

The big question is whether the Fever will be able to keep up this level of offensive production. 

Jack Maloney
September 28, 2025, 7:24 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 3:24 pm EDT
 
Fast-paced start leading to lots of offense

A track meet has broken out at the start of Game 4, and the pace is leading to plenty of offense. The Fever, in particular, have benefited from this style of play. They already have 17 points with 4:13 left in the first quarter; in Game 3 they scored 18 or fewer points in three of four quarters. 

Jack Maloney
September 28, 2025, 7:14 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 3:14 pm EDT
