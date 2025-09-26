The Fever have done a great job getting to the line, but not such a great job of making their free throws. They're now 13 of 20 in a game they're losing by six in the middle of the fourth quarter. You can't expect a team to shoot 100% on that many attempts, but this game should definitely be closer.
Fever vs. Aces live updates: Score, highlights from Game 3 in WNBA playoff semifinals
Will the Aces pick up where they left off in Game 2, or will the Fever defend their home court?
The semifinal series between the No. 2 seed Las Vegas Aces and No. 6 seed Indiana Fever will continue Friday night with a pivotal Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Whichever team wins will take a commanding 2-1 lead in this best-of-five set and move within one win of punching a ticket to the Finals.
After the Fever stole Game 1, A'ja Wilson and the Aces bounced back in a major way in Game 2. Wilson put up 25 points, nine rebounds and five steals to lead the Aces to a 22-point win that showed why they were major favorites coming into this series.
Now, the action will shift to Indianapolis, where the Fever were enjoyed plenty of success this season. They went 13-9 with a plus-10.8 net rating during the regular season, and won their lone home playoff game thus far by 17 over the Atlanta Dream in the first round.
Will the Fever defend their home court, or will the Aces pick up where they left off in Game 2? We'll soon find out.
This is turning into one of those games that's extremely close and compelling, but not well-played. The Fever jumped in front by as many as five in the frame, but the Aces closed on a 6-0 run to go in front heading into the fourth. Jackie Young broke free like a wide receiver just before the buzzer and converted a long-range pass from Chelsea Gray.
A'ja Wilson finally found a bit of a rhythm with back-to-back buckets late in the third, but still only has seven points on 3 of 14 from the field. Young has kept the Aces' offense afloat with 21 points.
Mitchell is up to 18 points, but is 7 of 20 from the field. She is the only one who can create her own shot, but few of them have been good looks against a swarming Aces defense.
The Aces built a 10-point lead early in the second quarter and threatened to pull away, but managed just seven points over the final six minutes of the frame. The Fever weren't exactly lighting it up themselves, but three consecutive 3-pointers from Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell got them back in the game.
A'ja Wilson cannot buy a bucket against Aliyah Boston, and is still stuck on three points at 1 of 11 from the field. Jackie Young has 10 points to lead the Aces in the scoring department.
Mitchell has not shot the ball well either at 4 of 13, but got up to 11 points with a late burst in the second quarter. Hull has added 10 points of her own.
Much like she did in Game 1, A'ja Wilson is really struggling on the offensive end. She's taking a lot of jumpers and is just 1 of 8 from the field for three points. However, she's making a huge impact on the other side of the ball. Wilson already has three blocks and has helped hold the Fever to just 21 points on 30% shooting.
Pretty fun first quarter. The Aces jumped out ahead early and have been in front the entire way, but the Fever have stuck right with them and the margin is just four points. Let's see if the Fever's home crowd can give them a boost here in the second quarter.
Jackie Young has six points to lead the way for the Aces, while A'ja Wilson is off to another tough start; she's just 1 of 7 from the field.
Aliyah Boston, meanwhile, has six points for the Fever who are 1 of 6 from behind the arc. If they want to pull off the upset tonight, you figure they'll have to make some 3-pointers.
Both semifinal series are all square at 1-1 heading into this pivotal weekend that could either determine the Finals matchup or set up a pair of winner-take-all Game 5s. Before the action begins, here's a look at one player for each team that could be an X-factor and swing these games, and potentially, these series.
Lexie Hull has been on the injury report since Game 2 due to a back injury and told reporters Friday that she remains in a lot of pain. However, she will play and is in the starting lineup for Game 3.
She tied a Fever franchise playoff record with five 3-pointers in Game 2, and the Fever would love it if she can carry some confidence into Friday night. The Fever are shooting just 30.4% from behind the arc during the playoffs and will need to start hitting some shots if they want to pull off another big upset.
