Fever vs. Aces live updates: Score, highlights from Game 3 in WNBA playoff semifinals

The semifinal series between the No. 2 seed Las Vegas Aces and No. 6 seed Indiana Fever will continue Friday night with a pivotal Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Whichever team wins will take a commanding 2-1 lead in this best-of-five set and move within one win of punching a ticket to the Finals.

After the Fever stole Game 1, A'ja Wilson and the Aces bounced back in a major way in Game 2. Wilson put up 25 points, nine rebounds and five steals to lead the Aces to a 22-point win that showed why they were major favorites coming into this series.

Now, the action will shift to Indianapolis, where the Fever were enjoyed plenty of success this season. They went 13-9 with a plus-10.8 net rating during the regular season, and won their lone home playoff game thus far by 17 over the Atlanta Dream in the first round.

Will the Fever defend their home court, or will the Aces pick up where they left off in Game 2? We'll soon find out.