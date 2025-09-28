Fever vs. Aces live updates: Score, highlights from Game 4 in WNBA playoff semifinals

The semifinals of the 2025 WNBA playoffs will continue Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis with Game 4 between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever. The Aces, who were under .500 in July, are up 2-1 in this best-of-five set and can clinch a spot in the Finals for the third time in four years with a victory, while the Fever must win to keep their season alive.

Game 3 on Friday was a slog that no one will be telling their grandkids about. The two teams combined for 29 turnovers, 40 fouls and 38 free throws. After two hours and 18 minutes, the Aces walked away with a gritty win despite a 6 of 20 shooting performance from A'ja Wilson, who continues to struggle against Aliyah Boston.

The Fever led late in the third quarter of Game 3 and had a real chance to win, but it's just too hard for them to score unless Kelsey Mitchell is on fire. Over the last two games, they've scored 68 and 72 points, respectively, on a combined 51 of 134 (38.1%), and have turned the ball over 37 times.

Can the Fever somehow find some offense to force a winner-take-all Game 5 back in Las Vegas? Or will the Aces show why they were heavy favorites coming into this series and punch their ticket to the Finals?