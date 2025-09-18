Aliyah Boston and Brionna Jones have been battling in the paint all night long and emotions finally spilled over a bit here in the middle of the third quarter. Jones was called for a foul after the two got tangled up and Boston seemed to toss her to the ground in the aftermath.
Fever vs. Dream live updates: Score, highlights from Game 3 with spot in WNBA playoff semifinals on the line
It's win or go home on Thursday night in Atlanta
It's win or go home for the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night in the WNBA playoffs. The Dream are hosting the Fever in the decisive Game 3 of their first-round series with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The third-seeded Dream won Game 1, but the Fever kept their season alive with a 17-point win on their home floor in Game 2. Game 3 is streaming on fubo (Try for free), and the winner on Thursday night will face either the Las Vegas Aces or the Seattle Storm in the next round.
The Fever had high hopes this season, but they dealt with major injuries to multiple key players. Star second-year guard Caitlin Clark played just 13 games and is sidelined for the entire postseason. Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Chloe Bibby all also suffered season-ending injuries. Still, the Fever earned a spot in the postseason and are now just one win away from making the WNBA postseason's final four. The Fever got 19 points from Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston added 15 points and five rebounds in Game 2 on Tuesday.
The Dream, meanwhile, earned the No. 3 seed in the playoff bracket by going 30-14 in the regular season. Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray both scored 20 points in the Game 1 win on Sunday, but the duo combined for just 19 points on 7-of-25 shooting in the Game 2 loss.
CBS Sports will be providing live updates and key highlights throughout Game 2. Follow along below.
The Dream closed the first half on a little 8-3 run to gain some separation for the first time all night and will take a seven-point lead into the break, It's no surprise their offense has been better than it was in Games 1 and 2, when it was a disaster, but no one expected this.
Atlanta had 60 points in Game 2 and has 56 already at half tonight. This has been an extremely fast-paced game and the Dream are making everything around the basket. All told, they're shooting 55.6% from the field and have three players in double figures.
Kelsey Mitchell has carried the Fever's offense without Caitlin Clark this season, and is doing so once again in Game 3. She's already up to 17 points on 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 4 from behind the arc.
The Fever have a two-point lead at the end of a fascinating first quarter. The pace has been extremely fast, which has juiced both offenses. Over the course of the season, the Fever were more comfortable playing this style than the Dream, though Atlanta is having no issues so far tonight.
The Dream are shooting 59% from the field, with all of their makes coming inside the arc. And while the Fever aren't shooting as well (42.9%), they've gotten the Dream into foul trouble and are already 9 of 10 from the free throw line.
The first two games of this series were a slog at times, but a track meet has broken out in the opening minutes of Game 3 -- a surprise considering the pace generally slows in winner-take-all games. Playing fast is much more natural for the Fever (fifth in pace) than the Dream (12th in pace), but thus far both teams are enjoying the style.
The points are flowing and both teams are shooting above 50%. The Fever have jumped out to a narrow two-point lead at the first media timeout.
What to know about tonight's action
