Fever vs. Dream score: Indiana stuns Atlanta in Game 3, advances to semifinals for first time since 2015

The Fever closed the game on a 7-0 run to pull off the upset

The Indiana Fever's remarkable season will continue after eliminating the Atlanta Dream in stunning fashion on Thursday with an 87-85 win in the deciding Game 3 of their first-round series. Aliyah Boston's go-ahead bucket with 7.4 seconds remaining proved to be the difference and sent the Fever to the semifinals for the first time since 2015. 

The Dream went ahead by five, 85-80, on a 3-pointer by Rhyne Howard with 2:32 to play, but did not score again. The Fever locked in defensively and closed the game on a 7-0 run. Kelsey Mitchell got to the rim, Lexie Hull drove inside for a layup and Boston snuck open below the basket for the game-winning bucket. Odyssey Sims then added a free throw with 1.2 seconds remaining.

While the Dream boasted the second-best offensive rating in the league during the regular season, they struggled to reliably create good looks in this series, and that issue eventually ended their season. After Howard's 3, they had three turnovers and went 0 of 3 from the field, including Brionna Jones' prayer at the buzzer. This is a disappointing end to the season for a Dream squad that won a franchise-record 30 games and earned the No. 3 seed. 

The Fever were big underdogs heading into this series due to their injury problems. Including Caitlin Clark, they lost five players to season-ending injuries and Damiris Dantas was added to the injury report for this series with a concussion. They refused to give up, however, even after falling down 1-0 in this matchup, and will now take on the winner of the Las Vegas/Seattle series.

Boston finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists on 6 of 11 from the field in a brilliant all-around outing, while Kelsey Mitchell led the way in the scoring department for the Fever with 24 points. Indiana held Atlanta to 12 points in the fourth quarter and 29 in the second half.

FINAL: Fever 87, Dream 85

Unbelievable. The short-handed Fever have gone on the road and stunned the No. 3-seeded Dream, who won 30 games, to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2015. Aliyah Boston scored the go-ahead bucket with under 10 seconds to play to cap a 7-0 run, and the Fever's defense came up clutch with two stops to secure the win.

Boston finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists on 6 of 11 from the field in a brilliant all-around outing, while Kelsey Mitchell led the way in the scoring department for the Fever with 24 points. Indiana held the Dream, who had the second-best offensive rating in the league during the regular season, to 12 points in the fourth quarter. 

The Fever will play either the Aces or Storm in the semifinals. 

Jack Maloney
September 19, 2025, 1:49 AM
Sep. 18, 2025, 9:49 pm EDT
 
Hull steals the ball

Wow again! The Dream could not get the ball in bounds, and had to take a timeout. On the second try, Lexie Hull read the pass and snuck into the passing lane for a huge steal

Jack Maloney
September 19, 2025, 1:47 AM
Sep. 18, 2025, 9:47 pm EDT
 
Boston for the lead

Wow! After Lexie Hull cut the deficit to one, Aliyah Boston somehow snuck wide open under the basket on a bit of a broken play and puts the Fever ahead with 7.4 seconds left. 

Jack Maloney
September 19, 2025, 1:42 AM
Sep. 18, 2025, 9:42 pm EDT
 
Dream clinging to three-point lead with 1:05 left

The fourth quarter has been played within a few possessions the entire time, and is going all the way down to the wire. The Dream are clinging to a three-point lead with 1:05 remaining, but just turned the ball over and the Fever will have it coming out of the timeout. 

The Fever only have 33 points in the second half, but still have a chance. Can they find a bucket here?

Jack Maloney
September 19, 2025, 1:40 AM
Sep. 18, 2025, 9:40 pm EDT
 
Five fouls on Gray

Dream star Allisha Gray just picked up her fifth foul with 6:20 remaining. Bit of a tough call in a loose ball situation. Gray has 19 points and 11 reobunds tonight and the Dream cannot afford to have her sit right now, but they also cannot afford to have her foul out. 

Jack Maloney
September 19, 2025, 1:28 AM
Sep. 18, 2025, 9:28 pm EDT
 
Third quarter: Dream 73 -- Fever 69

The pace has slowed down and so has the offense for both teams. The Dream have threatened to pull away at a few points, but the Fever have had a response every time. Can the Dream find enough offense in the halfcourt down the stretch? And who on the Fever will step up to help Kelsey Mitchell? 

Ten minutes separates each team from the semifinals. The Dream haven't been there since 2018 and the Fever haven't been there since 2015. Which team will end the drought? 

Jack Maloney
September 19, 2025, 1:14 AM
Sep. 18, 2025, 9:14 pm EDT
 
Boston given technical after dust-up with Jones

Aliyah Boston and Brionna Jones have been battling in the paint all night long and emotions finally spilled over a bit here in the middle of the third quarter. Jones was called for a foul after the two got tangled up while battling for position and Boston seemed to toss her to the ground in the aftermath. 

After a review, Boston was called for a technical foul. Rhyne Howard missed the free throw, though. 

Jack Maloney
September 19, 2025, 12:54 AM
Sep. 18, 2025, 8:54 pm EDT
 
Halftime: Dream 56 -- Fever 49

The Dream closed the first half on a little 8-3 run to gain some separation for the first time all night and will take a seven-point lead into the break, It's no surprise their offense has been better than it was in Games 1 and 2, when it was a disaster, but no one expected this. 

Atlanta had 60 points in Game 2 and has 56 already at half tonight. This has been an extremely fast-paced game and the Dream are making everything around the basket. All told, they're shooting 55.6% from the field and have three players in double figures. 

Jack Maloney
September 19, 2025, 12:33 AM
Sep. 18, 2025, 8:33 pm EDT
 
Mitchell is cooking

Kelsey Mitchell has carried the Fever's offense without Caitlin Clark this season, and is doing so once again in Game 3. She's already up to 17 points on 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 4 from behind the arc. 

Jack Maloney
September 19, 2025, 12:15 AM
Sep. 18, 2025, 8:15 pm EDT
 
First quarter: Fever 29 -- Dream 27

The Fever have a two-point lead at the end of a fascinating first quarter. The pace has been extremely fast, which has juiced both offenses. Over the course of the season, the Fever were more comfortable playing this style than the Dream, though Atlanta is having no issues so far tonight. 

The Dream are shooting 59% from the field, with all of their makes coming inside the arc. And while the Fever aren't shooting as well (42.9%), they've gotten the Dream into foul trouble and are already 9 of 10 from the free throw line. 

Jack Maloney
September 18, 2025, 11:57 PM
Sep. 18, 2025, 7:57 pm EDT
 
An unexpected track meet

The first two games of this series were a slog at times, but a track meet has broken out in the opening minutes of Game 3 -- a surprise considering the pace generally slows in winner-take-all games. Playing fast is much more natural for the Fever (fifth in pace) than the Dream (12th in pace), but thus far both teams are enjoying the style. 

The points are flowing and both teams are shooting above 50%. The Fever have jumped out to a narrow two-point lead at the first media timeout. 

Jack Maloney
September 18, 2025, 11:46 PM
Sep. 18, 2025, 7:46 pm EDT
