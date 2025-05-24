Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will continue their 2025 WNBA season on Saturday with a matchup against the New York Liberty, the defending WNBA champions. The Fever are 2-1 after beating the Sky and splitting two games with the Dream. Clark is averaging 19.3 points per game, though she is coming off her first game without a 3-pointer since her sophomore season at Iowa. The Liberty, meanwhile, are 2-0 with dominant wins over the Sky and Aces. New York went 3-1 against Indiana last season.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on CBS and Paramount+. The Liberty are favored by 4 points, and the over/under is 172 in the latest Fever vs. Dream odds from FanDuel. Meanwhile, the over/under for Clark total points is 21.5 in the latest Caitlin Clark props and her over/under for made 3-pointers is four, all lines to consider for your Fever vs. Liberty picks.

Best WNBA picks for Fever vs. Liberty on Saturday, May 24

Caitlin Clark Under 21.5 Points (-125)

Game not to have two or more threes in first three minutes (-144 on FanDuel)

The Fever have shown improvement early in the season and have home court, but Wetzel believes New York is still a cut above after it beat the Aces and the Sky by a combined 39 points. Liberty newcomer Natasha Cloud has averaged 20 points, 8.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

"Cloud has seemingly filled every void the Liberty had -- defense, downhill scoring and backcourt grit," Wetzel said. "Until they give us a reason to believe otherwise, this team is the class of the league." This line is from FanDuel, but DraftKings has slightly less juice (-105) if you are backing New York.

Clark has only cleared this line once in three games this season. She's coming off a cold night at Atlanta where she hit just 36.4% from the field and didn't connect at all from 3-point range. Cloud is also a top-notch perimeter defender, which should contribute to another lower-scoring evening for Clark.

"Clark's lines have been a little inflated to start the year on the assumption that she would take a step forward in year two, and while that's a safe assumption, it hasn't been the case yet to as much of a degree as the market seems to think," Wetzel said. BetMGM has this Clark prop line available at -120.

This is a FanDuel special where you're predicting if there will be at least two 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the game. Wetzel points out that this particular bet had a 70% hit rate in the WNBA in all of 2024 and has hit in 12 of 16 games thus far in 2025.

"While these two teams do shoot the deep ball at a higher rate than league average, these odds are still too short. Even factoring in each team's 3-point rate, I'd have this line closer to -175," Wetzel said.

