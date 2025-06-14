Fever vs. Liberty score: Live updates as Caitlin Clark returns from quad injury vs. reigning WNBA champions

Caitlin Clark will return to action Saturday for the first time since May 24 when the Indiana Fever host the reigning champion New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever will attempt to get back to .500 on the season, while the Liberty will try to extend their franchise-best start to 10-0.

Clark strained her left quad in her last outing, which, ironically, was a loss to the Liberty in Indianapolis. She has missed five games since then, and the Fever have gone 2-3 to fall to 4-5 on the season. Prior to Clark's injury, the Fever had a 105.1 offensive rating, which ranked third in the league; without Clark, their offensive rating is just 99.5, which ranks 10th in the league in that span.

Fever vs. Liberty: Where to watch Caitlin Clark's return, preview, start time, TV channel, live stream Jack Maloney

The Liberty, on the other hand, will be without two of their key players. Jonquel Jones has been downgraded to out due to an ankle sprain she suffered in their June 5 win over the Washington Mystics, while Leonie Fiebich has departed to join Germany for EuroBasket Women. Even so, the Liberty will expect to win and maintain their perfect start to the season. They enter with the best offensive rating (111.5), defensive rating (88.1) and net rating (plus-23.4) in the league.

The first meeting between these teams was a thriller. Are we in for another this afternoon? CBS Sports will be providing live updates all game long.