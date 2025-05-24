The second weekend of the 2025 WNBA season will feature a marquee matchup on CBS, with the defending champion New York Liberty set to face Caitlin Clark and the new-look Indiana Fever on Saturday afternoon.

New York has picked up where it left off after the first title in franchise history last season. The Liberty are undefeated, with both wins coming by double digits, and are coming off a record-setting 3-point shooting performance against the Chicago Sky.

As for Indiana, the first week of the season has featured some ups and downs. Clark had a triple-double in their dominant win over the Sky in the opener, but since then they've split a pair of nail-biters against the Atlanta Dream. The Fever enter this matchup with a 2-1 record.

Where to watch New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever



Date: Saturday, May 24 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

Cloud making an impact for the Liberty

During the offseason, the Liberty gave up two first-round picks to acquire Natasha Cloud from the Connecticut Sun. While some may have raised their eyebrows at the price, the Liberty were confident that the veteran point guard could boost their chances of a repeat.

The early returns suggest Cloud can do just that. Through two games, she's averaging 20 points, five rebounds and 8.5 assists, and the Liberty are plus-36 when she's been on the court. She's also an elite perimeter defender, and will likely be tasked with guarding Caitlin Clark on Saturday.

New-look Fever still trying to make the pieces fit

The Fever made a number of major additions during the offseason, and got off to a stunning start on opening weekend with a 35-point destruction of the Chicago Sky. Since then, however, they've looked very much like a team with a new coach, two new starters and three new bench pieces.

"We still gotta figure out how to get all five players on the floor on the same page on both ends of the floor," Fever coach Stephanie White said after their loss to the Atlanta Dream earlier this week. "We're pretty disjointed, sometimes offensively, just as much as we are defensively."

Prediction

Despite being on the road, the Liberty are slight favorites, and it's hard to argue with that. The Fever are more than capable of beating anyone, especially at home, but the Liberty are the best team in the league and have more cohesion at this point of the season. Pick: Liberty -2.5