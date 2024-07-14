The Indiana Fever (10-14) and the Minnesota Lynx (16-7) are set to square off in a cross-conference battle on Sunday afternoon. The Fever have won two of their last three games. On July 12, Indiana defeated the Phoenix Mercury 95-86. Meanwhile, Minnesota has dropped three of its last five outings. On Friday, the Seattle Storm torched Minnesota 91-63.

Tipoff is at 4 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minnesota. The Lynx are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Fever vs. Lynx odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 164.5. Before making any Lynx vs. Fever picks, be sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine's women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel.

Fever vs. Lynx spread: Minnesota -5.5

Fever vs. Lynx over/under: 164.5 points

Fever vs. Lynx money line: Minnesota -235, Indiana +186

MIN: The Lynx are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a straight-up loss

IND: The Fever are 8-3 ATS in their past 11 games overall

Why the Fever can cover

Indiana has multiple ball handlers and shot creators to spread out the floor. The Fever are fifth in the league in scoring offense (81.3) and 3-point percentage (33.7) but third in field-goal percentage (44.5). Guard Caitlin Clark continues to excel in the backcourt for Indiana. Clark has superb vision as a passer and looks to find her teammates.

The Iowa product can stretch the floor due to her crisp jumper. Clark leads all rookies in points per game (16.8), assists per game (7.8), and steals per game (1.5). She's recorded five straight double-doubles with 11-plus assists. In her last outing, Clark racked up 20 points, six boards, and 13 assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lynx can cover

Minnesota has an array of playmakers. The Lynx can score from all three levels consistently while incorporating different elements to keep defenses guessing. The Lynx rank first in the league in assists (23.3) and 3-point percentage (38.6) but second in steals per game (9.2) and 3-pointers made (224).

Guard Kayla McBride provides this group with an effective threat on the perimeter. McBride owns the ball handles to create her own shot with ease. The 32-year-old logs 16 points, three rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. She's also second in the league with three 3-pointers made per game. On Friday, McBride notched 27 points, three steals, and made six 3-pointers. See which team to pick here.

