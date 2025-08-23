The Indiana Fever will get another shot at the Minnesota Lynx when they travel to Minneapolis for the second part of their home-and-home on Sunday. The game is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

This has the potential to be a fun rematch because the Lynx had to fight for their 95-90 win on Friday. Minnesota is already locked in a spot in the playoffs and has a significant lead in the race for the No. 1 seed. That being said, the Fever seem to step up when facing the Lynx, and even took the Commissioner's Cup championship from them in July without star player Caitlin Clark -- who is still out indefinitely.

Earlier this week, the Lynx suffered their first back-to-back losses at the hands of the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream. However, the game against Atlanta was particularly close, and the Dream have a lot of momentum as the No. 2 team in the standings. Minnesota has also been competing without MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, who has been dealing with a sprained right ankle, but went through warmups on Friday and is considered questionable for Sunday's tilt.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx

Date: Sunday, Aug. 24 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: Paramount+

Odds (via FanDuel): Lynx -9.5, O/U 165.5

Last meeting

Sunday will technically be the third meeting between these two teams in 2025. The Fever won their matchup at the Commissioner's Cup Championship game in July, although that 74-59 result did not count toward the regular season's win-loss record.

Minnesota won its most recent meeting 95-90 on Thursday, but the Fever had a hot offensive start and made nine of their first 12 3-pointers. They found a double-digit lead in the second quarter, but the tables turned in the third when Indiana struggled on both sides of the court and got outscored 17-32. Despite holding the Lynx to just 13 points in the last 10 minutes, the Fever were not able to recover.

The star of the night was Lynx forward Jessica Shepard. She registered the fastest triple-double in WNBA history, which she completed with 8:03 remaining in the third quarter. Shepard finished the night with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. A 27-point performance led Indiana's efforts from Kelsey Mitchell, who is averaging 20.4 points for the Fever.

Clark still out; Collier questionable

Caitlin Clark missed her 14th consecutive game with a right groin injury. She has only played 13 games this season, and so far, there is no timeline on when she might return.

"Until she can get into practice, and until you guys see her in practice, it's really status quo, same as same as we have been," Fever coach Stephanie White said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Collier has not played since Aug. 2, but she is expected to return soon. She was questionable on Friday and went through warmups, which is a good step in the right direction. Collier is leading Minnesota in points, rebounds and assists, while her 23.5 points per game make her the top scorer in the league.

Collier is still the top MVP candidate, but A'ja Wilson's campaign is picking up steam as she currently has the Las Vegas Aces on a nine-game winning streak.