A cross-conference WNBA battle features the Phoenix Mercury (12-10) traveling to play Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (9-14) on Friday. Indiana has dropped three of its last five matchups. On Wednesday, the Washington Mystics topped the Fever 89-84. On the other side, Phoenix has won three games in a row. The Mercury defeated the Dallas Wings 100-84 on July 10.

Tipoff is at 7:30 ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The Mercury are 3-point favorites in the latest Mercury vs. Fever odds, while the over/under for total points is 175. Before making any Fever vs. Mercury picks, be sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine's women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel.

Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Women's Tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Mercury vs. Fever and just locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several WNBA betting lines and trends for Mercury vs. Fever:

Fever vs. Mercury spread: Phoenix -3

Fever vs. Mercury over/under: 175 points

Fever vs. Mercury money line: Phoenix -145, Indiana +122

PHX: Mercury are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games overall

IND: Fever are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games

Fever vs. Mercury picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Fever can cover

Most possessions start with Clark, who is a smooth floor general and has a crisp jumper to space things out. The 22-year-old averages 16.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and a team-high 7.6 assists per game. On July 10, Clark had 29 points, five rebounds, 13 assists, five steals and three blocks.

Forward Aliyah Boston continues to excel in the frontcourt. Boston has great footwork from the low post to create space while using her size to grab boards consistently. The South Carolina product leads the team in rebounds (8.3) and blocks (1.3) with 13.2 points per game. In the July 2 loss to Las Vegas, Boston had 18 points and 11 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mercury can cover

Guard Kahleah Copper came over to the Phoenix this season and has made her presence felt immediately. Cooper has a great first step to get past defenders with a knack for scoring from all three levels. The 29-year-old averages a team-high 23 points with 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. In Sunday's win over the Sparks, Cooper had 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Center Brittney Griner has been a dominant playmaker down low for Phoenix. Griner will pile up boards and be a stifling rim protector. The Baylor product also has a soft touch around the rim. Griner logs 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. In the July 3 win over the Dallas Wings, Griner had 24 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. See which team to pick here.

How to make WNBA picks for Mercury vs. Fever

Wetzel is leaning Over on the point total, and he has locked in two additional Mercury vs. Fever picks -- one on the spread and one Caitlin Clark player prop bet that returns plus money. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who covers in Fever vs. Mercury, and what Caitlin Clark prop should you be all over? Visit SportsLine to see the WNBA best bets for Mercury vs. Fever, all from an expert who is +371.33 units on his women's college basketball picks since 2021, and find out.