The Indiana Fever will continue on without star Caitlin Clark as they take on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Saturday in the first ever WNBA regular season game played on primetime network TV. The Fever (3-4) snapped a three-game losing streak last time out with an 85-76 win over the Mystics, while the Sky have won two straight after opening the season 0-4. Clark (quad) is confirmed out for this game, but is eyeing a return as soon as next week.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago on CBS and Paramount+. The Fever are favored by 4 points, and the over/under is 167.5 in the latest Fever vs. Sky odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season.

Best WNBA picks for Fever vs. Sky on Saturday, June 7

Chicago Sky +4 (-112)

Over 167.5 points (-112)

Courtney Vandersloot Over 10.5 points

This line is largely based on the Fever finding their footing in their third game without Clark when they beat the Mystics by nine points. Wetzel points out, however, that Washington hit just 10% from 3-point range in that game, and that's unlikely to be the case for Chicago on Saturday. Chicago has won two straight and has the home crowd working in its favor.

"With Chicago starting to click as well after a rough first week of the season, the Sky shouldn't be getting over a full possession at home," Wetzel said. You can get this line at +4 at DraftKings, while other books still have it at +3.5.

The Sky have shown vulnerabilities on defense, giving up at least 90 points in every game but one this season. Ariel Atkins leads the Chicago offense with 15.3 points per game, and she's hitting 44.4% from 3-point territory. Reese is averaging 10 points per game, but her work on the offensive glass, where she is averaging 5.7 offensive rebounds per game, is giving Chicago some easy putbacks and extra possessions. The Fever, meanwhile, have scored at least 83 points in all three games without Clark.

"Even without Clark, this one should feature a fast pace and more offense than defense, so expect this one to flirt with or even clear 170," Wetzel said.



Courtney Vandersloot Over 10.5 points (-130)

The veteran guard has been a big part of Chicago's offense, playing more than 30 minutes in four straight games and clearing the 10.5-point plateau in five straight games.

"At home in a game that should be close, this line is once again too low for her usage," Wetzel said. "She's averaging over 12 true shooting attempts per game over her last five with double digits in all of them, and that type of volume should give her a safe enough floor to provide value here." This line is creeping towards 11.5, but you can still get it at FanDuel at 10.5.

