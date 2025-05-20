Whenever Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese share the court, basketballs fans won't hesitate to tune in. When it came to Saturday's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, that remained the case as the game drew 2.7 million viewers.

That viewership number set a record for the most-watched WNBA regular-season game in 25 years, according to The Athletic. Saturday's game ended up peaking at 3.1 million viewers. The Fever defeated the Sky 93-58 on their home floor with Clark registering the third triple-double of her career to the tune of 20 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

Caitlin Clark, Fever's 'perfect' opening day win over Sky shows championship hype is warranted Jack Maloney

The WNBA picked up right where the league left off after 22 regular-season games averaged over a million viewers. It marked the first time a WNBA game surpassed one million viewers since 2008.

The Fever and Sky will do battle four more times this season. The next contest between the two teams will take place June 7 on CBS, and the teams will meet again on CBS on Aug. 9. Here's a look at their matchups the rest of the season.

Date Time (ET) TV/Stream Location June 7 8 p.m. CBS/Paramount+ United Center -- Chicago, Illinois July 27 3 p.m. ABC United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Aug. 9 8 p.m. CBS/Paramount+ Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Sept. 5 7:30 p.m. Ion Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Clark and Reese have been must-see TV since the two faced off in the collegiate ranks. When Iowa battled LSU in the 2023 national championship game, 12.3 million viewers tuned in to watch Clark and Reese battle for the NCAA's ultimate prize. That set a record for the most-watched women's college basketball contest of all-time.

Fast forward to last June, and the Fever and Sky ended up drawing 2.25 million people for a game on CBS. When another Fever-Sky matchup was aired on Ion in September 2024, 1.6 million viewers tuned in for the showdown.

If Saturday's matchup and their history is any indication, plenty of people will be tuning in each time Clark and Reese face off.