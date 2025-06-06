CBS will make history by airing Saturday night's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, which will be the first regular-season WNBA game shown on broadcast television during primetime.

The two teams met on opening weekend in what turned into a drama-filled afternoon despite the lopsided scoreline. While the Fever cruised to a 35-point win behind Caitlin Clark's triple-double, most of the post-game discussion centered on a third-quarter incident in which Clark was called for a flagrant foul on Angel Reese.

Clark will not be in action in Chicago due to a left quad strain that has kept her sidelined since May 24. She told reporters Thursday she will be reevaluated over the weekend and could be back as soon as June 10 vs. the Atlanta Dream, but will not rush her return.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky



Date: Saturday, June 7 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

TV: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

Fever looking for another win without Clark

The Fever looked completely out of sorts in their first two games without Clark, which they lost to the Washington Mystics and previously-winless Connecticut Sun. In a rematch with the Mystics on Tuesday, they finally got back on track and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Against the Sky, they'll be looking to continue their winning ways.

"I think they've been really resilient," Clark said of her team. "It's hard when your point guard goes out that controls a lot of the game and people have had to step into positions that maybe they haven't had. I think just giving themselves grace. Things aren't going to be perfect. We're kind of playing a little bit different than we'd probably play if I had the ball in my hands. I thought we played a really great game our last game versus Mystics. I thought we started to flow a little bit better on offense. We played with a little more pace.

"But it wasn't just offense. I thought we could have played a lot better defensively. So I think just those little areas that we could have cleaned up, that whether I'm out there or not, those are things that we could do better and be better in, and [coach Stephanie White] has really challenged them."

Atkins showing why Sky traded for her

During the winter, the Sky made a blockbuster trade to acquire two-time All-Star and five-time All-Defensive honoree Ariel Atkins in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft (Sonia Citron), a 2027 first-round pick swap and a 2027 second-round pick.

There were plenty of questions raised about the price the Sky paid, especially after Atkins got off to a slow start and Citron proved to be extremely pro ready. Over the last few games, though, Atkins has shown exactly why the Sky wanted to bring her to town.

In her last three games, Atkins is averaging 21.3 pointts, five rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals on 51.2% shooting, including 40% from 3-point range. After losing their first four games of the season, the Sky have won their last two -- both over the Dallas Wings -- thanks in large part to Atkins.

Prediction

The Fever haven't looked great without Clark, while the Sky are coming off back-to-back wins and will be at home. Even so, the Fever are the more talented team and seem to have figured some things out in their win over the Mystics. No odds have been listed yet, so for now we'll make a straight up prediction. Pick: Fever