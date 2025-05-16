The WNBA opening weekend features a can't-miss matchup Saturday as the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever reignite their rivalry. While a spotlight will be on the beginning of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's sophomore seasons, both teams also have new coaches and stars to pay attention to.

Indiana went 3-1 against the Sky in 2024, and this year the Fever are considered one of the top teams to watch after some aggressive retooling in the offseason, as shown by the CBS Sports standings predictions. However, the Sky also have potential to improve from their 2025 campaign with new veteran leadership on their roster.

Where to watch Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever



Date: Saturday, May 17 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ABC | Streaming: ESPN+

Cardoso, Reese get veteran help

The Sky once again trot out a powerful frontcourt of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese. After setting WNBA rebounding records and registering the most consecutive double-doubles in league history, Reese ended her rookie season early because of a wrist injury -- which she reinjured during the Unrivaled season. However, she is back on the court and reuniting with former LSU teammate Hailey Van Lith.

That being said, the key additions for the Sky will likely be the veterans, which include Courtney Vandersloot, Ariel Atkins and Rebecca Allen.

"it's just a breath of fresh air to have somebody have your back" Reese said during the first day of training camp.

First-year coach Tyler Marsh also brings valuable experience because he won two WNBA championships as a Las Vegas Aces assistant coach.

Clark has championship aspirations

Clark is known for her ultra-competitive personality, and even though she is only a second-year player, the goal is clear for her. When asked what success will look like for her team this season, the 2024 Rookie of the Year didn't have to think much about her answer.

"A championship," Clark said during media day.

The Fever finished last season with a 20-20 record, their first non-losing campaign since 2017. They got bounced in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, but it's clear this team is hungry for more.

Stephanie White has taken over the team for the second time in her coaching career. The Fever's key returners are Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and, of course, Clark -- who broke rookie records for points and 3-pointers, while also setting a new league record in assists. However, the team got stronger by adding some other proven players in DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham.