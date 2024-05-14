Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut is approaching as the former Iowa phenom will lead the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. It's a tough first task for Clark as she takes on a Sun squad that finished second in the East last year with a 27-13 overall record. Connecticut is a veteran-oriented team that is led by 2023 WNBA MVP runner-up Alyssa Thomas. Indiana's outlook has improved substantially with Clark, the all-time leading scorer in all of college basketball, on board, though oddsmakers give the Sun the clear edge for this debut matchup.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Connecticut is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Sun vs. Fever odds, while the over/under for total points is 166. Caitlin Clark prop bets will also be extremely popular. Clark is +475 to score first in the game and her over/under for total points is 20.5.

Top Caitlin Clark prop bet for Sun vs. Fever

Severance is going Under on Clark's point total. He locked it in at 21.5, though that number has fallen to 20.5 at some books. He looked back at some other notable WNBA debuts and found that Brittney Griner had 17 points and Sue Bird had 18.

Clark will need to do a lot of her damage from beyond the 3-point line, and Severance believes that the Sun will focus their defense on slowing that part of her game since Indiana doesn't have a lot of other top scoring options.

"In two preseason games in which Clark averaged 30 minutes per night, she finished with 21 and 12 points," Severance told SportsLine. "And obviously the opponents weren't as focused defensively -- or their key players didn't play heavy minutes -- as the Sun players will be tonight to teach the hyped rookie a lesson." You can see which other WNBA picks to back here.

