The Indiana Fever (0-3) will try to win their first game of the Caitlin Clark era when they face the Connecticut Sun (2-0) on Monday night. Indiana has lost three straight games by double digits, including a 92-71 setback on the road against the Sun last Tuesday. Clark had an up-and-down WNBA debut in that game, finishing with 20 points and 10 turnovers. She is coming off the best game of her young career, though, tallying 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds in a 91-80 loss to New York on Saturday.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Sun are 6-point road favorites in the latest Fever vs. Sun odds, while the over/under for total points is 163.5. Caitlin Clark is +600 to score first in the game and her over/under for total points is 21.5. Before making any Sun vs. Fever picks, be sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine's women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel.

Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Women's Tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Fever vs. Sun and just locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several WNBA betting lines and trends for Sun vs. Fever:

Fever vs. Sun spread: Connecticut -6

Fever vs. Sun over/under: 163.5 points

Fever vs. Sun money line: Connecticut -250, Indiana +200

CONN: 1-1 ATS this season

IND: 1-2 ATS this season

Why the Fever can cover

Indiana is getting set for its second rematch of the season, as it already played Connecticut once and New York twice. The Fever took a massive step forward in their rematch against the Liberty, covering the spread in a 91-80 loss on Saturday after getting blown out in the first meeting. It was the third consecutive sellout crowd that they have played in front of to open the season.

Clark led Indiana with a career-high 22 points to go along with a team-high eight assists and six rebounds. Guard Kelsey Mitchell added 17 points, two rebounds and two assists in her first start of the season, opening the game with a 3-pointer. Center Aliyah Boston (12) and forward NaLyssa Smith (11) were both double-digit scorers as well, helping Indiana outscore New York in the paint (38-32) and in second-chance points (16-8).

Why the Sun can cover

While Indiana is coming off its third game of the season on Saturday, Connecticut has not played since Saturday and has only played twice thus far. The Sun are rested heading into their first road game, and they will be confident after cruising to a 92-71 win over Indiana last week. Forward Alyssa Thomas posted a triple-double with 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in that game, while guard DeWanna Bonner added 20 points and six rebounds.

The Sun forced 25 turnovers in that dominant win, with 10 of those mishaps coming from Clark. Connecticut added an 84-77 win over Washington on Friday night, as Bonner scored a team-high 22 points on 9 of 19 shooting. Thomas had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while DiJonai Carrington scored 21 points.

How to make WNBA picks for Fever vs. Sun

