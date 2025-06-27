The Indiana Fever will face the Dallas Wings on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Fever playing the second half of a back-to-back. Fever star Caitlin Clark (groin) is out for the second straight game. The Fever lost to Sparks, 85-75, without Clark on Thursday to drop to 7-8 this season. The Wings are coming off a 68-55 win over the Dream on Tuesday to improve to 4-12. Indiana is 2-4 without Clark in the lineup this year. Before locking in any WNBA picks or WNBA props, be sure to check out the Fever vs. Wings best bets from experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Top Fever vs. Wings picks

Fever -1.5 (-110)

Paige Bueckers Under 1.5 made 3-pointers (-240)

Fever -1.5

The Fever can generate offense outside of just Caitlin Clark. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 18.1 points per game and Aliyah Boston is adding 15.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest. Indiana went 2-3 over a recent stretch with Clark out, including 1-1 against teams currently with a losing record. Dallas is 4-12 this season, including 2-5 at home.

Clark has shot 35% or lower from the field in three straight games, so the Fever aren't missing Clark at her best. Clark has gone 1-for-23 from beyond the arc over the last three games. Dallas has the fourth-worst scoring defense (85.1 ppg) this season, giving the Fever a chance at still winning without Clark.

Paige Bueckers Under 1.5 made (-240)

Bueckers has failed to go Over 1.5 3-pointers in five straight games, and she's gone Over this number only twice in 12 games this season. She's shooting 30.8% on 3-pointers this season, and outside of what seems like an outlier 5-for-7 performance from deep in a game against the Mercury, Bueckers is shooting just 21.9% on 3-pointers (7 of 32) this season.

The Fever surrender the second-fewest 3-pointers attempted (6.1) per game in the league this season. With Clark out, Indiana will likely hone in on its defense even more, making it a challenge for Bueckers to find open looks from deep.