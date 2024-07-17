The Dallas Wings (5-19) are hosting the Indiana Fever (11-14) in a cross-conference WNBA tilt on Wednesday. Dallas has dropped six of its last seven games. On Saturday, the Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Wings 87-81. On the flip side, Indiana won three of the past four matchups. The Fever topped the Minnesota Lynx 81-74 in Sunday's tilt. Caitlin Clark had 17 points and six assists in the win.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at College Park Center in Dallas. The Fever are 4-point favorites in the latest Fever vs. Wings odds, while the over/under for total points is 176.5. Before making any Fever vs. Wings picks, be sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine's women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel.

Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Women's Tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Fever vs. Wings and just locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. Here are several WNBA betting lines and trends for Fever vs. Wings:

Fever vs. Wings spread: Indiana -4

Fever vs. Wings over/under: 176.5 points

Fever vs. Wings money line: Indiana -190, Indiana +158

DAL: Wings are 5-16 ATS in their last 21 games overall

IND: Fever are 4-1 ATS in their last five Wednesday games

Why the Fever can cover

Over the past month, Indiana has found a bit of a groove, going 8-4 in their last 12 games after a rocky start to the season. Its backcourt continues to cause problems for opposing teams with Kelsey Mitchell and Clark. Mitchell can create her own shot with ease. The Ohio State product has a knack for shifting through defenders and uses her jumper to space the floor. She averages a team-high 17.1 points while making 2.4 3-pointers a game. She totaled 20-plus points in consecutive games.

Clark is making her teammates better on a nightly basis. The 2024 first-overall pick uses her range and offensive prowess to open things up for others on the floor. Clark leads the team in assists (7.8) and steals (1.5) with 16.8 points per game. On June 12, Clark had 20 points, six rebounds and 13 assists.

Why the Wings can cover

Guard Arike Ogunbowale is an athletic shot-creator. Ogunbowale uses her quick first step to get past defenders and excels in the mid-range area. The 27-year-old is third in the league in scoring (22.2) and first in steals (2.7) with 5.1 assists per game. On June 3 against the Phoenix Mercury, she had 26 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Forward Natasha Howard provides the Wings with a solid force in the frontcourt. Howard is relentless when attacking the glass and plays stifling defense. In addition, she has a soft touch in the lane. The Florida State product averages 16.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. In her last outing, Howard finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

How to make WNBA picks for Fever vs. Wings

Wetzel is leaning Over on the point total, and he has locked in two additional Fever vs. Wings picks -- one on the spread and one must-see Caitlin Clark prop.

