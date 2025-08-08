The Indiana Fever have battled injuries all season, most notably to star guard Caitlin Clark, who has missed 18 of the team's 31 games. On Friday, they got more unfortunate news on two additional players who suffered injuries in their 95-60 loss to the Mercury the prior night.

The Fever announced Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald both suffered season-ending injuries Thursday night, with Colson tearing her left ACL and McDonald breaking a bone in her right foot.

McDonald has been one of the finds of the season for Indiana, as they signed her early in the season on a hardship exemption and then signed her for the season after waiving DeWanna Bonner. In her 20 games in Indiana, the former No. 3 overall pick has averaged 9.8 points and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field in her 26.3 minutes per game as she's taken on a significant role and started 13 games. Colson has appeared in 30 of the Fever's 31 games this season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.0 assists per game, providing much-needed backcourt depth and a veteran presence.

With those two out and Clark still sidelined with a groin injury, the Fever are extremely thin in the backcourt. Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull are the only healthy guards on the roster, and Indiana will almost certainly have to go out and find point guard help by using another hardship exception.

For a team that came into the season hoping to contend, seemingly everything that could go wrong has, but they are still fifth in the standings thanks to stellar play from All-Stars Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. And if the Fever can get Clark back to full strength for the playoffs, they'll be a threat. Playoff rotations tend to shorten up, but McDonald figured to be a major depth piece for the postseason for Indiana and her absence will be a considerable blow.