Maya Moore's No. 23 jersey from her time playing with the Minnesota Lynx will be retired on Aug. 24, and no fan is more excited than Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

The Fever will be playing in Minnesota that day, and Clark said she is looking forward to being at Target Center when Moore is being honored because she looks up to her as much as NBA fans look up to LeBron James.

"I was super excited when I saw that was the game they were going to do it at. She deserves. I know the fans will be absolutely incredible," Clark said.

"If you would've told me as a young kind that I would be playing at the game that her jersey gets retired, it's a very full circle moment for me too. She was my favorite player ever growing up and that was who I loved watching. I still think of her as, she was like my 'LeBron James' as a kid. To just be in the building that night and say I got to play in that game is super cool."

Moore was drafted No. 1 overall out of UConn in the 2011 WNBA Draft and went on to win Rookie of the Year in her first season with the Lynx. The six-time All-Star and 2014 MVP spent eight seasons in the league with a total of 4,984 points, 1,589 rebounds, 896 assists, 449 steals, 176 blocked shots and 31 double-doubles in 271 games. During that time she also set the Lynx records in steals and 3-pointers (530).

Moore will become the franchise's fifth player to have her jersey retired, along with Sylvia Fowles, Seimone Augustus Rebekkah Brunson and Lindsay Whalen -- a talented group that helped lead the Lynx to four WNBA in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.