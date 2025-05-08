Caitlin Clark is coming off one of the best rookie seasons in WNBA history, and has already established herself as one of the league's brightest stars. Heading into 2025, there are big expectations for Clark and the Fever, who hired Stephanie White as coach and brought in a number of veterans, including DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham.

Clark, and everyone in Indianapolis, have already made it clear they want to compete for a title this season. On a personal level, Clark told reporters Thursday she wants to improve as a leader.

"I think for myself going into Year 2, I think just being a good leader," Clark said. "I think when you are the point guard you gotta be the strongest voice on the floor. At times that's where I struggled last year. Coming in as a rookie, you don't know when to use your voice, you don't know when to listen to your vets. You don't know the best way to handle a lot of those situations. I think just learning and growing through that, just being a good leader is my main goal.

"Obviously I want to play good basketball but obviously winning. Winning is the most fun part of this game that we get to play, so that's what (the goal) is for me."

It was notable that Clark made those comments while sitting in between White and Bonner.

White, of course, was a high-level point guard herself and led Purdue to the NCAA national championship in 1999. She then spent five seasons in the WNBA, including two with the Fever, before embarking on her impressive coaching career, which has spanned over two decades.

Bonner, meanwhile, has been in the WNBA since 2009, when Clark was still in grade school. Throughout her career, Bonner has won two championships with the Phoenix Mercury and is the league's all-time leader in playoff appearances with 87.

The Fever's lack of experience last season was one of their biggest weaknesses, and the front office made fixing that one of their main priorities this winter. As talented as Clark is, she was still in college a little over a year ago and has only played 40 professional games. She still has a long way to go to reach her full potential, and growing in areas like leadership will be a big part of her journey.

The addition of White and Bonner, who have seen it all throughout their careers, will go a long way toward helping Clark achieve her goals, both on and off the court.